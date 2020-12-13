Chivas unveils campaign ‘Celebrate Within’ with 5 personalities

Chivas India revives the true meaning of celebration with its latest digital campaign ‘Celebrate Within’. The campaign features 5 eminent personalities who through individual films express the joy of celebrating what is within.

Designer duo Shivan & Narresh; actor Kunal Kapoor; architect and designer Rooshad Shroff; stylist and fashion entrepreneur Pernia Qureshi; and entrepreneur Kalyani Chawla come together in a series of immersive films that elucidate how moments of celebration are defined by lasting bonds and meaningful relationships that each one enjoys within: at home and with their loved ones. During these unprecedented times, the greatest celebration is one in which you express gratitude, embrace a healthy life, and rejoice the safety of loved ones. This is the lifeblood of celebration and responsible enjoyment.

Kartik Mohindra, CMO - Pernod Ricard India “True festivities are about a generosity of heart. It is about a gracious giving and gratitude for all that we have: hope, health, happiness, love of family and friends. And wishes for universal wellbeing. Of sharing what we have by opening our hearts and lighting up lives. Expanding the circle of joy by including all in our extended family called humanity. Celebrate the Spirit of Giving. Enjoy Responsibly.”