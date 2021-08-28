Beardo’s new campaign with Chitrangada Singh and Kunal Kapoor takes the oomph route

Men’s lifestyle brand Beardo has launched a campaign for Beardo Whiskey Smoke EDP. The campaign features actors Chitrangada Singh and Kunal Kapoor.

“Think you’ve witnessed Kunal Kapoor and Chitrangada Singh at their hottest? Beardo’s new campaign for Whisky Smoke Eau De Parfum takes the oomph to new heights,” the brand said.

“The new campaign on Beardo’s Whiskey Smoke EDP underscores this uber masculine fragrance from Beardo, which is strong & long-lasting that lets you invoke your charm with the ultimate sophistication. The artisanal perfume features a fine blend of exotic Oud Wood, Tobacco, Cinnamon and Indulgent Vanilla notes,” it added.

Sujot Malhotra, CEO of Beardo, describes the new campaign, “Beardo is a personality driven brand that is aspirational and classy. The inspiration behind creating this perfume was the aura of a successful man at the end of a triumphant day. The day & it’s duels may have ended, but the night brings with itself new conquests to set eyes on – if you could just smell what this spirit, of waiting for the new battles smells like.. ; Beardo Whiskey Smoke EDP has this transformative quality at the core of it- it’s a fragrance that awakens a drive in all of us, a drive for whats next!”

Chitrangada Singh sizzles in the film. Talking about her experience, she says, “As soon as I stepped on set, I was blown away. I knew that Whisky Smoke is what I want my man to smell like. It was fun working on a unique campaign and I’m sure this EDP will lift Beardos’ spirits to new highs.”

Actor Kunal Kapoor adds to this, “Being a Beardo is a metaphor for being a dapper, successful man. Whisky Smoke has an exquisite scent that makes you feel like you have to earn it. I am excited to be part of this campaign which feels like an extension of my personality, that of being a Beardo. The Whiskey Smoke EDP will surely set a new benchmark in Beardo-ness.”

