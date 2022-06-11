BRAVE Essentials ropes in Kunal Kapoor for #BeBrave campaign

The actor will be part of the brand’s digital promotions

Direct-to-consumer(D2C) brand BRAVE Essentials has digitally associated with actor and entrepreneur Kunal Kapoor as part of the #BeBrave campaign.

Kunal will be actively visible in the brand’s digital promotions.

Aakash Anand, Founder of IDAM House of Brands quoted, “In the current era of gender-inclusivity and the rising awareness of skincare among men, BRAVE Essentials aims to set an example by providing a broad range of well-researched products that addresses its consumer’s concerns. With Kunal on board, the brand offers a superior value proposition to consumers by providing an impression that outlasts. Hence, we are delighted to associate with Kunal and bring him to our brand fold.”

The brand is currently available on its website, as well as on the top e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon. BRAVE Essentials will soon appear offline as well.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)