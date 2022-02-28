Loop rebrands its identity with new ad campaign featuring Kunal Kapoor

Amrit Singh, Co-founder and CRO, Loop, outlines the goals of the rebranded logo, the brand's association with the actor and more

Loop, primary care and group health insurance provider and the first of its kind to have an in-house medical team, today announced its rebranding to renew its corporate vision and usher in the next phase of rapid growth. The refreshed logo, colour palette, imagery and website reflect the significant growth and evolution of Loop since its inception in 2018 while also symbolising the future vision of the company.

The youthful and energetic design of the logo depicts the drive and momentum of a vibrant start-up led by young talent and at the same time maintains the look and feel of a modern employee wellness and healthcare provider. The updated brand identity aims to incorporate all the existing expectations, while simultaneously moving the brand forward to acknowledge the international spirit and the vision to reinvent how people interact and seek opinions on health and wellbeing online.

Building on this new brand identity, Loop has signed on celebrity entrepreneur and Loop member Kunal Kapoor as the face of their new campaign. Kapoor is the co-founder of Ketto, one of Asia’s largest crowdfunding platforms that contributes to the betterment of the world by providing fundraising assistance for the healthcare needs of millions.

In an interview with Amrit Singh, Co-founder and CRO, Loop, we learn about the goals of the rebranded logo, the start-up's association with Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor and more.

Excepts from the interview:

Amrit Singh, Co-founder and CRO, Loop

Tell us about the concept of the campaign

When it comes to employee health insurance and benefits, there's a lot that sets the Loop apart from traditional providers. Mainly, a) We are the first broker in the country to have an in-house medical team with free OPD, and b) We have a modern approach to our product and our philosophy – we provide excellent preventive and primary care through the Loop app.

These differentiators make us the best choice to keep employees healthy. The idea is to let HRs and key decision-makers know that their employees want them to make better decisions on their healthcare this year.

What did Kunal Kapoor bring to the table?

Kunal is a co-founder of Ketto, one of our clients. So, he brought his authentic experience and his celebrity status to the table. Both are equally valuable. The face of this campaign knows exactly what our audience goes through when it comes to picking good health benefits for a team because he has done so himself.

In what ways does the rebranding reflect/ embody the renewed corporate vision of Loop?

Our goal is to always be modern and cutting-edge in how we present ourselves to the world – whether it's in the products and services we offer or our logo. With the new branding, we want to do justice to that goal. It's youthful and energetic, and it depicts the drive and momentum of a vibrant start-up led by young talent while maintaining the professional look and feel of a modern employee wellness and healthcare provider.

Who is your target audience and what is the aim of the campaign?

Through this campaign, we are speaking to HR folks across the country – from SMEs to large enterprises, along with founders and CXOs in the start-up ecosystem, who care about keeping their people healthy. We are interested in partnering with folks who understand how a modern, preventive approach to healthcare increases employee engagement, retention and productivity while boosting the ROI on employee health. We believe traditional providers are decades behind and modern companies deserve modern partners.

Please brief us about the budget of the campaign and the response you are expecting.

Following our Series A funding, we are meticulously spending more on marketing. We are trying a razor-sharp focus on who we are talking to and speaking to their pain points in a way no one else has. We are expecting our messaging to resonate with our core audience.

