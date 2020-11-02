Candere introduces new Diwali campaign ‘Iss Diwali Faida Fix Hai’

The digital campaign revolves around the brand’s anthem for the DGRP, #FaidaFixHai, and focuses on various features of the new plan

The grand Indian festive season is upon us. Widely considered an auspicious time to make big-ticket purchases, jewellery has always been a festive season favourite. This year, to make this period even more special, leading Mumbai-based online jewellery store Candere has launched a new campaign ‘Iss Diwali Faida Fix Hai’ with its Double Gold Rate Protection plan (DGRP).

The DGRP plan allows customers to plan and purchase their jewellery by not only booking it in advance and freezing the gold rates which are volatile but also allows them to revise the rates in case of a dip in gold prices. The plan also enables customers to book at 10% of the order value and comes with a plethora of benefits including 0% interest, zero processing fees, and multiple payment methods to choose from.

For gold jewellery, the tenure extends for 6 months while for diamond jewellery the tenure is for 12 months. The longer tenure was created to facilitate easy payments for customers who are usually more skeptical about making diamond purchases that are of higher value. The longer time span will allow more time for customers to make informed decisions before making a purchase.

Candere’s Diwali campaign idea revolves around #FaidaFixHai, the brand’s anthem for DGRP. The company has released 4 new videos for the campaign along with customer testimonials via digital ads and radio ads in Radio City. Each of the videos focuses on the various features and benefits of the DGRP such as the 10% booking, the investment option, convenient payment module, and lastly, the diamond purchase which offers customers the option of purchasing diamonds without restricting their options only to gold.

Commenting on the brand’s new campaign, Rupesh Jain, Founder & CEO of Candere said, “For Indians, jewellery purchasing has been woven into our traditions and we aim to make it a convenient and delightful experience for customers. Gold rate protection is an age-old concept used by most brick and mortar stores where customers can book the gold and make the purchase later. To take it one step further, Candere’s DGRP plan allows customers to revise the rates in case of a dip in prices. The #FaidaFixHai campaign aims to make purchase of jewellery easier even with fluctuating prices as it creates a win-win situation for the customer, thereby making the process stress-free.”

The campaign has been kept entirely digital with promotions on social media platforms including contests and giveaways.