Cadbury Dairy Milk says celebrate others' happiness

In today’s times where individuals are too focused on their own reality, chocolate brand Cadbury Dairy Milk has rolled out an all-new campaign that urges people to treat and embrace others happiness and achievements with a big heart. Based on a simple thought, the latest film adds a new dimension to the generosity narrative and nudges people to be there for someone.

Through this effort, the brand aims at melting the power distance across varied relationships - one relatable story at a time and taking ’Kuch Accha Ho Jaye, Kuch Meetha Ho Jaye' story to the next level, said the company.

“Staying true to its narrative, Cadbury Dairy Milk has successfully captured the essence of evoking kindness and generosity over the years. From introducing limited edition Thank you bars in 2020 for recognizing the unsung heroes during the pandemic to acknowledging the efforts of often unacknowledged cricket ground staff members, the brand has successfully moved from storytelling to story-doing. Building on the same thought, the most loved Diwali campaign #NotJustACadburyAd too won people’s hearts as well as laurels around the globe. With this latest effort, the chocolate brand aims at adding some extra ‘meethas’ in everyday relationships,” said the company in a statement.

The heartening one-minute video opens with a politician along with his bodyguards rushing to the dias amid the crowd cheering for him. One of his closest aides is seen checking the time nervously at his duty. Observing this, and much to the viewers’ surprise, the politician asks for his daughter’s roll number. While the bodyguard is left perplexed, he proceeds to check the results on the phone. Realizing that she has cleared the entrance exam, the politician offers a Cadbury Dairy Milk which he specifically carried to celebrate the good news with his bodyguard and asks him to take the day off and celebrate with his family. The emotive thought of ‘Kisi Aur Ki Khushi Mein Shaamil Ho Kar Dekhiye’ , at the back of a heart-warming soundtrack that brings alive the campaign thought lyrically, beautifully drives home the message of looking beyond one’s reality and being a part of others' happiness.

Anil Viswanathan, Vice President - Marketing, Mondelez India, said,“Since 2018, generosity remains an innate part of Cadbury Dairy Milk’s storytelling that continues to connect consumers across all the geographies. Shining a spotlight on the inner ‘acchai’ and keeping purpose at the heart of our messaging, we have rolled out multiple campaigns that celebrate small acts of kindness. Taking a step forward in the same direction, our latest effort reiterates the meaning of ‘Kuch Acha Ho Jaye, Kuch Meetha Ho Jaye’ by urging individuals to share others’ happiness with a big heart and make their ‘meetha’ moments even more special. Built on the simple insight that entitlement can create distance in relationships, we believe that the campaign’s powerful, yet relatable narration will inspire people to look beyond their own realities and create shared moments of happiness.”

Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India, said, “When we forget our entitlements and treat all as equal and celebrate their happiness as if it is ours, the joy is doubled. This is the thought behind our latest campaign on Cadbury Dairy Milk. This thought beautifully builds on the brand’s ongoing generosity platform. The campaign will have many touch points that will inspire us to join in and celebrate not just ours but in others happiness too.”

The launch will be supported by a 360-degree communication campaign with amplification across media touchpoints.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)