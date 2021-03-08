Bumble launches ‘All Our Moves’ campaign this International Women’s Day

This International Women’s Day, Bumble, the women-first social networking app, launches a new campaign 'All Our Moves’ to celebrate the many moves women make in their daily lives– the seemingly unnoticed, imperfect, vulnerable and yet audacious, sometimes outrageous, but ultimately courageous first moves. The moves that women themselves will always keep a count of. These everyday first moves may not always go down in history but they take us a step forward in building an inclusive, equal society.

Bumble’s campaign celebrates and encourages the infinite number of moves made by women everyday. Speaking on the campaign, Priti Joshi, VP of Strategy, Bumble said, “Along with the greatness of the exceptional women who paved the way for us with their big moves, it is also important to celebrate the many first moves women make every day in our daily lives. All the moves we make, make all of us–we are the sum of our moves. This International Women’s Day, Bumble celebrates the many first moves women make everyday, every small act of courage matters.”

Bumble has joined forces with a diverse array of inspirational women from all walks of life–Rhea kapoor, Radhika Apte, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sushant Divgikar, Dolly Singh, Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, Aishwarya Mohanraj among others to celebrate inspirational women and the first moves they make in their lives every single day.

Actor Radhika Apte commented, “I am excited to associate with Bumble, where women make the first move! I think it’s powerful and inspiring that Bumble is championing all the moves made by women in their daily lives—all our imperfect, vulnerable, audacious small big moves—I hope it encourages women in India to take charge and make the first move in all aspects of their lives!”

Speaking on the partnership Bollywood producer Rhea Kapoor shared, “I am delighted to associate with Bumble on their campaign this International Women’s Day. From small moments to big ones, my first moves helped shape my life. Bumble's campaign celebrates all those fearless women and all their moves—small, big ones. I am thrilled to be a part of this campaign, and hope to help motivate more women to celebrate themselves and every first move they make. Take charge and keep moving, ladies!”

Additionally, Bumble’s product feature Moves Making Impact gives power to women worldwide, where they can choose a cause to support human rights, ending hunger, or equal pay. Every time women make the first move by sending a message to a new match, Bumble will make a donation to a woman doing corresponding work in her community.

