Britannia unveils new campaign for Britannia Treat Stix

Britannia Treat Wafers has launched a campaign for their new variant Britannia Treat Stix. The premise of the film is based on the irresistibility of the new Britannia Treat Stix and the cheekiness it inspires.

Conceptualized by GREY group Bangalore, the film captures the moment an older brother confronts his younger brother on the whereabouts of his Britannia Treat Stix, and the bold, hilariously brazen, retort he receives as the younger brother moonwalks out of the room with the Britannia Treat Stix hidden behind his back.

Speaking about the launch, Badri Beriwal, Business Head, New Categories, Britannia says “We wanted to tap into the chocolate wafer rolls segment as this is quite an exciting and growing category. The idea was to showcase the abundance of chocolate in the product. And how one can just lose themselves in a world of fun with each bite of the chocolatey abundance”.

Ketan Desai, COO, Grey group said: “As the young boy says in the film, an extra scrumptious snack like the Britannia Treat Stix certainly deserves some fun, child-like escapades! We hope the youngsters who watch the film take inspiration in planning their own witty get-away.”

Speaking about the film, Gautam Bhasin, Executive Creative Director, Grey group Bangalore says: “We have all been in the situation where we’ve stealthily got our hands on our sibling’s treasured snacks. And while this may not be the conventionally ‘correct’ thing to do, we can make an exception for when it comes to the new and delicious treat in town, Britannia Treat Stix.”

The delectable snack brings together the perfect balance of a crunchy, chocolatey wafer, which boldly encases a rich and creamy chocolatey filling. It’s targeted at children between the age group of 8 to 12 but is also available to those who want to recoup their child-like mischief!

