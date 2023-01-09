Best ads of the fortnight: Bail Kolhu applauds men in 'rasodas', vivo turns self-aware
Here's a roundup of all the impressive spots between December 16 and 31
Another fortnight has passed, giving us another set of amazing ads to fawn over. Between December 16 and 31st, brands came up with thought-provoking campaigns with their hearts in the right place.
Most advertisers this fortnight wanted to end the year on the promise of positive change. Some were humorous and some were poignant. Let's look at the best ads of this fortnight.
Ariel
Ariel doubled down on its commitment towards equalising domestic responsibilities with its new campaign #CelebrateEqual. Curated specially for the "celebration" week of December when Christmas and New parties are rife, the campaign is built on the insight that it's often the women of the house who are responsible for cleaning up after the guests leave.
The film shows a household after a party where the husband is seated on a couch browsing through the pictures of the evening's celebrations. The wife is in the background clearing the table and attending to their child. She asks her husband to find pics with her in them, and to his dismay there are none.
The wife missed most of the celebrations because she was busy in the kitchen. The ad raises a pertinent question -- "Is it truly a celebration if it’s not equal?"
The campaign is by BBDO India.
Bail Kolhu
Bail Kolhu, the flagship brand of BL Agro, wanted to broach an important topic through its #RasodeMeinMardHai social initiative. The edible oil brand addressed the idea of men donning the apron and undertaking kitchen responsibilities.
The hilariously dramatic ads feature men asking each other culinary questions in the most unexpected situations. For example, a police inspector looks sternly at a man brought in for questioning at the station, only to ask him what the best oil for frying "bharva karela" is.
The agency behind the creative campaigns is Leads Brand Connect.
KISNA
One of the most creative campaigns this fortnight was from the jewellery brand KISNA. The series of ad films revisit the old saying "Diamonds are a girl's best friend" by imagining the jewels as a literal friends to women.
The films show women asserting their choices as a conversation plays between them and a mysterious confidant played by actor Nakuul Mehta. Each video ends with the women turning towards the friend, only to reveal that the dialogue was between them and their diamonds all along.
Conceptualized and created by Contract Advertising, the campaign builds on the thought that the jewels are in fact the source of the women's strength and "roshni."
Meta
One can always expect something brilliant when it's a Meta ad. The new film is a part of the company's ongoing ‘Where can’t we go together’ campaign that started earlier this year.
The slice-of-life film shows how a group of spirited college students try to put a college fest together without any ounce of support from any quarters.
The film shows them persevering against all odds and putting a successful show together, aided at every step by Meta's Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram apps.
Shoojit Sircar has shot the film conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group.
vivo
The smartphone brand rolled out the fourth edition of its self-aware #SwitchOff campaign last month. The ad film has been based on the findings of Cyber Media Research's (CMR) study "Impact of Smartphones on Human Relationships 2022," which said that 88% of married Indians believe that too much smartphone use is hurting their marriage.
Conceptualized by FCB India, the film shows a woman emailing her husband to inform him of her sickness because he's too engrossed in the phone to notice her. The husband, who realises his mental absence, switches off the phone and pays full attention to his ailing wife.
It’s almost unbelievable, says Vi about its Max Postpaid plans
The ‘sach-mucch, too much’ campaign has been created by Ogilvy
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 7, 2023 7:00 PM | 2 min read
Telecom has become the backbone of a digital society and availability of uninterrupted data, access to information, entertainment and leisure from anywhere have become a prerequisite to thrive in this digital world. Building on this insight, Vi has launched a campaign ‘Sach-mucch, too much’ to promote its latest range of Vi Max Postpaid plans which offer ‘unbelievable’ benefits.
“The campaign highlights the best in value Vi Max Postpaid plans offering more data, priority service and unmatched content offerings, to cater to the changing needs of mobile consumers in the digital era. The 360 degree campaign talks about 3 important aspects – Higher data quota, OTT subscription with every plan with partners such as SonyLIV, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar etc. at no extra cost. And priority customer service with 20-second call pick-up,” the company said in a statement.
Commenting on the campaign, Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vi said. The Vi Max Postpaid plans are designed to offer our customers superior value and convenience! Through this campaign, we aim to communicate the empowering benefits of Vi Max Postpaid which allow our users to truly thrive in this digital world.”
Conceptualised by Ogilvy, campaign comprises of 3 TVCs. Set inside a Vi store, each film depicts a humorous interaction between a Vi Store executive and a customer who resorts to extreme measures to ascertain that the seemingly unbelievable benefits provided by Vi Max Postpaid are for real.
Rohit Dubey, Executive Creative Director – Ogilvy Mumbai, says “Our creative idea “Sach-mucch, too much” shows how Vi Max Postpaid has so much that it’s almost unbelievable – so much so that users end up resorting to walking into our store and subjecting our store exec to ‘truth-tests’. We have deliberately set the stories in the Vi Stores – since actual postpaid interactions happen mostly at the stores and the Vi Store and exec ensures strong brand linkage.
Suryakumar Yadav highlights ICICI Prudential Life's 360° protection in new TVC
Yadav has been roped in as the face of the company's new digital-first campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 8, 2023 1:00 PM | 2 min read
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Thursday announced an association with the world’s top T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav, to launch a new digital-first campaign - “360° Financial Protection with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance".
The campaign's central message is how ICICI Prudential Life Insurance offers a comprehensive suite of protection products providing all-round life cover that offers 360 degree financial protection in any critical situation, together with trust, dependability and consistency.
Since his international debut, Suryakumar Yadav has quickly risen to emerge as one of the most consistent and dependable batters in the white ball format. The multi-dimensional batter is popularly known as "Mr. 360 degree" for his wide array of shots covering every inch of the field.
His 360 degree playing style and his traits of dependability and consistency have a seamless fit with the values of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance which customers depend on. The Company also provides a 360 degree financial protection against any unfortunate event, critical illnesses, and accidents.
Manish Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, said, “We are delighted to partner with Suryakumar Yadav. His commitment – both on and off the field - is admirable. SKY is an inspiration owing to his consistent form and dependability. He is a seamless fit with our brand which has always delivered on its promises and thereby has earned the trust of millions for over two decades.
Just like Mr. 360 degree, who has got every shot in the book, our offerings also cater to the customers' diverse and evolving needs at every stage of life and provides a 360 degree financial protection.”
Speaking on the association, Suryakumar Yadav said, “I’m pleased to partner with ICICI Prudential Life for their ‘360° Financial Protection’. I firmly believe that trust, dependability and consistency are key virtues for any individual. This is what I try to bring out in my life and game. I look forward to this association and hope together we can build this philosophy through this campaign.”
Life insurance straddles the two most important aspects of financial planning - protection and savings - thereby providing a strong foundation to build a robust financial plan. The Company's range of products enables customers to provide financial security to themselves and their families as well as achieve long-term financial goals.
Motilal Oswal Mutual Funds has something for every investor
The latest ad by the company is by De Works Communications
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 7, 2023 9:00 PM | 3 min read
Motilal Oswal Mutual Funds has launched a new brand campaign – ‘Widest Range of Index Funds’. The widest range of index funds campaign helps demonstrate the brand’s extensive boutique of index based mutual funds & ETFs that span across geographies, asset classes, and market-caps. These products help address demands of a variety of investors seeking products in the index investing space.
Pratik Oswal, President of Passive Funds Business at Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, joined the business in 2019 and has focused on offering easy, economical, and effective investment solutions for Indian investors. The company is known for its thought leadership with many industry-first products under its belt. Over the last 3 years, the company has launched 24 innovative products that cover 19 unique passive strategies. These products have been well received by the investor community, resulting in the AUM of passive funds business growing from less than ₹200 Crs in Jan-2019 to over ₹13,000 Crs as of Nov-2022. Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund now has 13 index funds across Domestic & International Equity as part of its product offerings.
The creative idea of the campaign aims to highlight the brand’s extensive range of index-based mutual funds by showcasing how the brand is able to cater to the demands of a wide collective of potential investors and their unique investment peculiarities & philosophies.
Speaking about the campaign, Navin Agarwal, MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, said, “It is incredible to see that the mutual fund industry has seen a significant increase in the number of new index based products in the past three years. The campaign aims to highlight our company’s contribution in the evolution of index funds industry in India with widest range of products. We are well poised to retain this prominent position with a continuous effort to devise innovative solutions that cater to the evolving preferences of our customers.”
Speaking on the film, Aditya Singh, Vice President, Head - Marketing at Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company, said, “At a time where mutual fund investors are spoilt for choice by the many offerings at bay, our brand film intends to voice the fact that Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund is definitely at the forefront of the progress our industry has witnessed over the recent past. We are equipped with a distinguished team of experts to fuel our tenacious pursuit of offering innovative solutions to index fund investors, & help them continually broaden their investing horizons. In the spirit of new beginnings & convictions, the campaign aims to highlight that our index fund offerings are sufficient in providing the support customers need to meet their investment objectives.”
Talking about the campaign creative & digital impact of the film, Nitin Mali, Founder & Director – De Works Communications Pvt. Ltd., said, “To represent the wide range of funds the brand had to offer, we envisioned a campaign that would also help portray the many investor profiles the brand is able to address. The film opens with investors who are new in the market & in search of some direction and/or advice on getting started, as it then progresses to showcase those that are relatively experienced & confident in what they are looking for out of their investments. Capturing many profiles of investors & their respective backgrounds has resulted in a film that is playfully vibrant, rife with quick transitions, & whole-heartedly captivating from start to finish. The film rightfully delivers the spirit of the Motilal Oswal brand in a refreshing yet familiar outfit.”
Karan Johar defies logic while bargaining with Peyush Bansal in Lenskart ad
The latest TV spot for the eyewear brand has been conceptualised by Tanmay Bhat and co.
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 6, 2023 9:28 AM | 3 min read
Who could resist Lenskart's irresistible eyewear? Apparently, not even the uber-rich who could afford designer frames worth lakhs. The eyewear brand has recently rolled out its newest TV spot which has made everyone take notice. While the ad itself is witty and memorable, the highlight is the cameo by Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal and filmmaker Karan Johar.
The film opens with Johar making a frantic phone call to Bansal, praising Lenskart's amazing range of eyewear. However, there's a catch. As irresistible as the designs are, Johar is still visibly distressed about one thing -- the low low prices!
"Lekin ye jo price hain 999, dollars right? (The price is 999, it's in dollars right?)" asks Johar to Bansal who corrects him by saying it's in rupees. The filmmaker's voice changes from excited to worried: "I can't be seen wearing glasses under 1 lakh."
What follows is the most ridiculous bargaining attempt on Johar's part who wants the prices... wait for it... raised as opposed to reduced.
An exasperated Bansal explains that with no middlemen, Lenskart has been able to keep the prices low and the quality high. It falls on deaf ears as the filmmaker offers funds for middlemen.
The CEO then asks Johar to seek expensive glasses elsewhere and retorts: "Ameeron ki haaye lagegi tujhe. (The rich will curse you)"
The ad operates on the thought that even the elite style icons of the country who can have their pick of the most expensive and exquisite eyewear can't resist Lenskart's designs.
While there's nothing new about finding a celeb in an ad, the cameo by the company's founder makes all the difference. The ad is an example of the 'CEO as front man' strategy, perfected in the past by Lee Iacocca, Former Chrysler CEO, who starred in many of the company's ads.
As always, the comment section was rife with opinions. One user pointed out that given the creativity of the film, it's likely that the people behind CRED were responsible: "Looks like Lenskart hired Cred’s ad agency."
And they aren't wrong, given the ad has Tanmay Bhat written all over it. Bhat, who is the brain behind CRED's nostalgia marketing campaigns, has conceptualised Lenskart's newest.
Others heaped praises on Bansal's performance. Said one user: "Whether the businesses in which sharks invested gave returns or not but one thing is sure they have got enough fame to feature in their own ads and market their product themselves."
The ad garnered 367,515 views at the time of filing this story. Viewers are also excited about the behind-the-scenes vlog that Bhat and co may drop anytime soon.
Lowe Lintas wins Lifestyle’s creative mandate
The account has been won after a competitive multi-agency pitch
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 6:30 PM | 2 min read
Fashion retail brand Lifestyle has appointed Lowe Lintas to manage its creative duties. As a part of the partnership, Lowe Lintas Bangalore will be responsible for the brand building mandate of the parent brand Lifestyle and its in-house brands (Ginger, Melange, Code, Forca, Fame Forever, IKSU, Kappa, Bossini, Smiley and Juniors). The account has been won after a competitive multi-agency pitch.
Lowe Lintas was awarded the mandate on the back of its inspiring strategy to infuse the Lifestyle brand with a higher order purpose and the distinct creative expressions that will help it to stand out and apart from other retail chains, the agency said.
Speaking on the partnership, Rohini Haldea, AVP & Head, Marketing - Lifestyle said: “We are delighted to onboard Lowe Lintas as our new brand building and creative partner. Their sound strategic thinking and path-breaking creative capabilities, combined with fashion expertise make them the perfect partner to lead Lifestyle. With this partnership, we look forward to creating inspiring, and impactful work that lead the consumer and take Lifestyle to the next level of engagement and growth.”
The world of fashion is evolving faster than ever, with every brand constantly aiming to stay relevant and establish a unique space in the consumer's mind. Through this collaboration, Lowe Lintas will play an integral role in positioning Lifestyle as the go-to fashion destination in the minds of these shoppers and pave the way to drive long-term growth for the brand.
Commenting on the win, Sonali Khanna, President and Head of Office - South, Lowe Lintas said: "While online shopping ruled during the pandemic, people are keen to return to a more visceral in-shop experience. But the plethora of choices available today, both offline and online, has made it imperative for brands to go beyond the obvious. Merely providing on-trend products or a captivating shopping experience is just not enough; brands have to connect with customers through a deeper meaning by taking a powerful stand that is both inspirational and aspirational at the same time.
'Ekdum Solid,' says Alia and Ranbir in Rungta Steel Wire Rod’s new TVC
The ad showcases the couple enjoying a playful conversation
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 7, 2023 8:09 AM | 1 min read
Steel manufacturer Rungta Mines Limited has unveiled a TVC starring star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.
“The TVC reiterates Rungta Steel’s message to serve its consumers with an increasing portfolio of products with the commitment of creating values for all its stakeholders and a relentless drive to be #EkdumSolid,” the company said in a statement.
The campaign showcases Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor enjoying a playful conversation, but one that is asserted by an uncompromising shared value of a strong foundation across relationships and homes that embodies Rungta Steel’s Wire Rod narrated as Ekdum Solid.
Speaking on the TVC campaign, Rungta Mines Ltd. said, “Rungta Steel has invested heavily to provide a diverse portfolio of products. Our latest Wire Rod segment will enable key end users to confidently use the product in a plethora of applications. Rungta Wire Rods enjoy a smooth and shining surface that comes with a coil bundle packaging”.
Throwback Thursday: When Blue Men went orange for Mirinda
Mirinda's global campaign between 1994 and 1996 featured the famed Blue Man Group
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 7:57 AM | 3 min read
It's a Sunday morning in 1994. You switch on the TV to watch Chandrakanta, and as is always the case, you are interrupted by an ad break.
Among the sea of the usual soap and cooking oil commercials, one, in particular, makes you squint at the TV screen in disbelief and amusement. You see three bald bright-orange men dressed all in black. They move in an uncanny, staccato manner and seem to be fixated on an orange soft drink.
If this jogs your memory, you are recollecting a part of Mirinda's mid-90s campaign. The three outlandish orange men are in fact members of the famed Blue Man Group. Except for this time, the blue men are bright orange.
Mirinda and the Blue Man Group
The Spanish-origin orange soda Mirinda is a household name in India today, but not so much back three decades ago. The fizzy orange drink -- a part of the PepsiCo family -- hit the Indian markets in the early 90s along with Pepsi, Seven-Up and Mirinda. (Remember the "Leher" prefix with all of PepsiCo's drinks? It was an attempt by the Indian government to "Indianise" the brand.)
To popularise the drink across the globe, including India, PepsiCo had to curate a global campaign that could cut across language and cultural barriers. This led to Mirinda's legendary collaboration with the New York-based performance art company Blue Man Group.
The troupe formed in 1987 comprised three friends Chris Wink, Matt Goldman and Phil Stanton. The group is known for its eccentric performance that combines music and art, exploring themes like science and consciousness.
The mute almost mime-like performance of the troupe helped viewers examine everyday life with a sense of novelty and wonder.
More importantly, the absence of language in the performances made them appeal to a wider audience, a factor that will help Pepsi in its collaborative campaign for Mirinda.
What's in a colour?
The Blue Man Group was roped in by PepsiCo between 1994 and 1996 for its 'The Taste is in Mirinda' campaign. The intention was to drive the orange-flavoured version of the drink and distance itself from its multi-flavour positioning. (Mirinda is also available in different flavours like strawberry, apple and grape in certain countries).
The most strident way to do that was to paint the iconic blue men of the troupe in a bright orange colour of the brand.
The ad films created for the campaign showed the Blue Man Group members competing with one another in sneaky ways for Mirinda. Each film ends with one of the three men triumphing and exclaiming "Mirindaaaa" with his mouth wide open.
The ads were also released in India in the mid-90s along with other markets such as Mexico, Papua New Guinea and Nigeria. Without a single word spoken, with just the animated expression and exaggerated movements of the performers, the brand was able to create a memorable campaign that transcended languages and cultures.
In fact, years later in markets like India, the ad campaign enjoys great recall among Gen X and the millennials. The bald, orange men came to be associated more with Mirinda than the group itself.
