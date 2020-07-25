BeAyurvedaProtected says Chandrika in latest campaign

Chandrika has launched the #BeAyurvedaProtected campaign with an aim to highlight that Ayurveda and Chandrika hold age-old solutions to many of today’s new age problems.

The latest campaign by the brand focuses on the germ protection properties of the Chandrika Ayurvedic Soap.

The film conceptualized by Brand David showcases the power of Ayurveda, and its credibility as a well-known skincare secret through generations, helping one tackle skin-woes of all kind. The TVC revolves around three women who are talking about a secret that has helped them battle health contingencies and features Amala Paul.

Commenting on the new campaign, S Prasanna Rai, Vice-President, Marketing, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, said, “Chandrika’s new Ayurveda Protection TV campaign has been developed keeping in mind that Ayurveda and Chandrika have trusted been trusted for generations. In the current scenario and information overload on how one needs to take care of themselves, it was important to remind consumers that the trusted and age-old solutions that are well-known secrets are packed with natural goodness. Handcrafted with twice the goodness of coconut oil and seven Ayurvedic herbs, Chandrika Ayurvedic soap has always remained and will provide the required Ayurvedic Protection.”

On the messaging behind the campaign, Sharat Kuttikat, Group Creative Director, Brand David said, “We are living in the middle of a pandemic, and every minute, we are introduced to a new solution to tackle health contingencies - thanks to social media. Every solution promises to be the best. In such a scenario, what information do you trust? We wanted to reassure people that the solution they should always trust is something that they've always known. Chandrika has been their trusted Ayurvedic soap for generations. Using the device of a secret being shared, we brought to life a warm exchange between friends who are in different locations but have the same strong belief in Ayurveda, and therefore, Chandrika Ayurvedic Soap.”

The campaign has been released across television and digital media platforms.