Bacardi India’s Legacy Collective with Ranbir Kapoor
The film celebrates the spirit of homegrown brands in the country
Bacardi’s LEGACY COLLECTIVE has launched its latest campaign featuring a TVC with brand ambassador and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Launched across TV, Social Media, Digital and Cinemas, the brand film drives home the message that a legacy is not just for a chosen few, and with time as one’s ally everyone can carve their own legacy by staying true to their passion.
Bacardi launched LEGACY COLLECTIVE in December last year with the iconic actor Ranbir Kapoor as the face of the brand. The launch of its latest brand film comes as another step in this direction, aimed to celebrate and empower the spirit of homegrown brands in the country.
Commenting on the launch, Ayaesha Gooptu, Head of Domestic Brown Spirits, Bacardi, India & LEGACY COLLECTIVE, said, “Furthering our dedication amidst the emboldening make-in-india wave in the country, LEGACY COLLECTIVE is thrilled to bring to Indian audiences this latest TVC that beautifully captures the ethos of the platform. Featuring brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor, this first-of-its-kind film is our ode to the spirit of those disruptors, innovators, and changemakers who are crafting a new legacy for the future of lifestyle in India with their relentless passion and creativity.”
Talking about his experience, Ranbir Kapoor said, “Being a part of the LEGACY COLLECTIVE journey has been a thoroughly heartwarming experience. I really enjoyed working on the latest film that celebrates the power of building one’s own legacy in one’s own individualistic way. This is something that truly resonates with me as well, making it a project I will always cherish.”
Explaining the idea behind the campaign, Pravin Sutar, Head of Creative Orchard Advertising Pvt. Ltd., said, “At its heart, LEGACY COLLECTIVE is about progress and inspiring everyone to embrace their individual journey to success by staying true to their passion. Our campaign reflects on the insight that when time is your ally, you can carve your own legacy. And the film featuring the imitable Ranbir Kapor, an icon himself, perfectly delivers this message to our audiences.”
Sensodyne launches campaign to celebrate role of dentists in our lives
The digital campaign has been released to mark World Dentist's Day on October 3
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 4:00 PM | 2 min read
Sensodyne, an oral care brand from the house of Haleon (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare), has launched a digital campaign to celebrate the role of dentists in our lives on World Dentist's Day, observed on October 3rd.
“As the tooth sensitivity expert, Sensodyne is proud to recognize and celebrate the indispensable role of dentists as guardians of our oral health. At the heart of this campaign are four short films that bring alive the small joys that are possible in our lives thanks to the good oral health that our dentists’ enable, thereby making them dentists of joy. These films show unique but relatable moments of joy in our consumer’s lives whether it is consuming chilled water after a long tiring day at work or relishing a piping hot cup of tea on a rainy day. It can be a special moment of a grandfather bonding with his grandson while biting into their favorite ice cream, or experiencing the transformation and newfound confidence of a teenager that comes with having braces removed. These engaging thumb stopper films are designed especially for Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube creating a visually compelling experience and reaching out to approximately fifty-three million people.
To drive the importance of dentists and oral health, Sensodyne has also partnered with three prominent influencers from across the fields of fitness, travel, and culinary arts. Each of these influencers have not just shared their personal oral health stories but also brought the relationship with their dentists alive through conversations. From travel influencers relishing diverse cuisines to chefs emphasizing the importance of good oral health, the influencers talk about the critical link between oral health and living life to the fullest.
With the commencement of the digital campaign, the brand has set in motion a series of upcoming initiatives across the country with the aim of engaging a broader audience to recognize the tireless efforts of dentists in making our lives better every day.
Expressing her thoughts on the launch of this campaign, Bhawna Sikka, Category Head, Oral Healthcare, Haleon said- “This World Dentist Day, we wanted to demonstrate our firm belief in the importance of the role played by dentists in helping people maintain their overall health. Most people feel wary of visiting dentists; hence, through this campaign we hope to bring alive stories and conversations that show how dentists enable small joys throughout our life. They are the doctors of joy and people should see them more often.”
Lavie Sport gets Ranveer Singh to ‘work, play, slay’
The campaign has been conceptualised by Makani Creatives
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 2:07 PM | 2 min read
Makani Creatives has crafted the maiden campaign for Lavie Sport with Ranveer Singh.
The new sub-brand positions itself as a ‘hybrid bag’ with a unisex appeal.
The campaign line, “Work, Play, Slay” encapsulates the design USP of the product line, which is sporty meets functional, with a cheeky ode to the Gen-Z lingo.
Prasad Rao, ECD at Makani Creatives said, “There is no one better than Ranveer Singh to stand true to the message of Work. Play. Slay. He has been killing it in the industry for years now. Be it his films, his roles, the characters, or even his style, he slays it every single time. And that's what excited us because that is exactly what Lavie Sport stands for. His energy defines the generation today. And the best part was it all came effortlessly to Ranveer. It’s just the way he does things, it’s his way of life. It was a pleasure to work with him and witness his energy translate beautifully onto the creatives.”
Speaking of the campaign and the partnership with Makani Creatives, Ayush Tainwala, CEO and Founder of Lavie & Lavie Sport stated, “Makani has beautifully captured the active and energetic essence of our brand, in the film and stills. This formidable synergy between the products, our brand ambassador, and the campaign will surely encourage Indians to adopt an active lifestyle.”
Fitelo ropes in Bhumi Pednekar for social media campaign
In the campaign, Bhumi shares her fitness journey
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 1:43 PM | 2 min read
Fitelo, a wellness and fitness platform, has launched social media campaign #GetFitWithFitelo featuring actress Bhumi Pednekar.
In the campaign, Bhumi shares her fitness journey and answers questions on fitness.
The strategic association with Pednekar is to highlight the role of lifestyle correction and dietary changes to make fitness fun and natural.
According to Bhumi, body shaming can be used as a weapon for motivation, confidence, and determination toward their goals, and it is important to love and accept one’s body to make the journey easy and enjoyable. Bhumi highlights the need for personalized diet plans to match different body types. She further indicates the need to seek guidance from a nutritionist or dietician for long-term results.
The campaign will run in multiple formats across the brand assets and social media channels.
Bhumi Pednekar said, “Embarking on a fitness journey is not just about shedding pounds; it's a transformative experience that involves embracing a healthier lifestyle. Through the #GetFitWithFitelo campaign, I'm excited to share my own fitness journey and emphasize the importance of balance, self-acceptance, and personalized nutrition plans."
Fitelo Cofounder & CEO, Sahil Bansal said, “We are thrilled to associate with Bhumi Pednekar and motivate people to remain fit and healthy by adopting simple diet plans. At Fitelo, we are driven by an unwavering passion to revolutionize the fitness industry and encourage individuals to achieve their health goals. We do not recommend any fad diets, medicines, or supplements but analyse each customer's unique nutrition and fitness requirements and help them achieve their fitness goals by focusing on habit formation and lifestyle correction.”
Skybags & Disney start a ‘magical voyage’ with Marvel and Wakanda Forever collections
The Marvel Collection are embossed with Marvel and Wakanda graphics
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 12:55 PM | 1 min read
Skybags has started a collaboration with Disney to “transport travellers into the enchanting worlds of Marvel and Wakanda Forever”.
Skybags' partnership with Marvel, celebrated for its iconic superheroes, takes travelers on a thrilling adventure. The Marvel Collection is an ode to courage, heroism, and the joy of exploration. Featuring luggage pieces aesthetically embossed with Marvel and Wakanda graphics, the Marvel Collection caters to every traveller's inner hero.
"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Disney. Disney's ability to create magical moments and stories that resonate with audiences of all ages perfectly aligns with Skybags' mission to enhance travel experiences. Together, we look forward to introducing innovative, captivating, and high-quality products that will elevate the way people travel and express their personal style," said Smita Singla, Brand Head – Skybags.
Will surely drive BJP’s campaign in 2024, if they call me: Piyush Pandey, Ogilvy
Devika Bulchandani, Global CEO of Ogilvy, and Piyush Pandey, Chairman Global Creative and Executive Chairman of Ogilvy India, share their vision for Ogilvy 2024, role of AI in agency’s work, and more
By Kanchan Srivastava | Sep 26, 2023 6:05 PM | 8 min read
The Ogilvy India office in Mumbai was abuzz with enthusiasm on Tuesday as Devika Bulchandani, Global CEO of Ogilvy, and Piyush Pandey, Chairman Global Creative and Executive Chairman of Ogilvy India, took center stage to address the media.
Bulchandani surprised the media and advertising industry by announcing that ad industry’s global stalwart Piyush Pandey will now move into an advisory role and Hephzibah Pathak will replace him as Executive Chairperson of Ogilvy India effective from January 1, 2024.
“As Chief Advisor, Piyush Pandey will work closely with the leadership team to ensure the impact and richness of the Ogilvy legacy transcends all functions and levels of Ogilvy in India. He is on a mission to make certain Ogilvy’s rich creative heritage continues and makes an impact, particularly on the creative product and the digital transformation that has already seamlessly integrated to make Ogilvy India a modern marketing powerhouse,” said Bulchandani, creating a ripple in the industry.
Leadership transition will involve a variety of senior Ogilvy India veterans taking the next steps in their long tenure with the agency. This includes SN Rane, Group Executive Co-Chairman India & COO South Asia, who will work as Business Advisor to Ogilvy Asia Pacific, she informed.
In the wake of the top-level shuffle in the India team, exchange4media sought to understand from Bulchandani and Pandey their vision for Ogilvy 2024, their successes, challenges, and BJP’s campaign for 2024 general elections, an important account which Ogilvy proudly owned in 2014 and 2019 elections.
Excerpts:
Devika, you talked about “Ogilvy 2024” which starts from transition in leadership role in the India team. We are keen to understand your vision for Ogilvy in general and Ogilvy India in particular for 2024?
Bulchandani: It is not a change in our vision. So that's the first thing I want to clarify. Because sometimes when you're talking about leadership change, it comes with a big change in the vision of a company. This is not the case here. Piyush and I have been talking about succession planning for a while. So, the vision for India in 2024 is to continue to build on the strengths that we have today, and also to continue to modernize as the landscape modernizes.
The core of our India operation and the core of Ogilvy is creativity. So, we are not sitting here saying that we want to become a technology company or a performance marketing company. All these things are tools that we have at our disposal so that we create the most compelling ideas that reach an audience for our clients and have an impact on the business. So that is not going to change.
Are there more leadership transitions on the card as you operate in 93 countries?
Bulchandani: Not for the rest of this year. I can't predict what will happen in 2024. For the rest of this year, there’s one or two more but nothing major.
You have completed a year in this role (as Global CEO). This has been a challenging year for the advertising industry. How far have you succeeded in meeting your targets?
Bulchandani: Depends how you define targets. If I have to define what we set out as a target, it was to grow a bit as a commercial enterprise. Growth is just a symbol of the vibrance of a company, which we achieved. So, I feel very good about that. We grew because of the product we have. The product that we have is our creative product.
When it comes to our creative product, we're at the top of our game. So, I feel really good about that. This is not just India, I look at the global scale too, then it's not just again, five markets, if you look at Oglivy’s performance anywhere, it will always be 30 countries that are doing well. I feel good about that.
We do all of this because of the talent that we have. Because we don't have machines. I feel we are in a very enviable position today globally. In India, we have the best talent in the industry. So, I'm sitting here, not with a delusional sense of optimism. It's not just me saying this to make myself feel good, but more clients are talking to us, we're winning big and not just winning small things. We are a big company and we need to be winning the biggest global clients.
Pandey:The reputation that we have doesn’t come by performing well in just one or two countries. When you have 93 countries, you carry a reputation which defines your behaviour, and there is a belief in clients to work with you.
Devika, last time in an interview to e4m, you said that you would like to scale up India’s operations. Have you been successful?
Bulchandani: India is one of our top three growth markets. We have unlimited potential. And remember, we have two operations in India. We have a creative operation, but we also have a very robust tech set-up in Coimbatore and Hyderabad, with over a 1000 people. So, to me, India’s runway is very, very strong and the leadership is very-very strong.
Pandey: We will not let go of any meaningful avenue but we will not participate in any and every avenue the world is participating in.
Bulchandani: We are a brand as well. We have positioning. I always say Zara does cheap fashion, Chanel does high-end; they both have a market. We will not do anything and everything. We have a core and we will build on that core and the adjacencies.
Piyush Pandey as a 'chief advisor' and Piyush Pandey as a 'creative head'-what will be the major difference between the two roles?
Pandey:Not very much, because I’ve never been in a position of authority by definition. I was an advisor to my CCO anyway. I never told others to do the work this way. Now in my new role, I will do the same thing. I will caution them, mentor them and sometimes play along with them when required. So, nothing changes. The changes are for people who define their own ways of working. I have worked with people for many many years. So, I have no worries and they have no worries.
Everyone is talking about Generative AI. What is your take on AI and how do you think it is going to impact the creative industry?
Pandey: There’s one thing called artificial intelligence and another thing called real intelligence. Real intelligence lies with you. Artificial Intelligence needs to be faster, moving ahead into generating things. But it can’t do anything without real intelligence.
How is Ogilvy going to adopt Generative AI?
Bulchandani: Ogilvy is going to adopt every technology and every tool if it is in service of an idea. We are going to make sure that we have the best ideas that move consumers so that our client’s business also moves forward. If that involves AI, we will use AI. If that requires data, we are going to use data. If that requires animation, we will use that.
When the Shah Rukh Khan ad came out, AI was not part of dinner table conversations. There was an idea that a small guy was getting left behind, and to help them, we use the biggest star. Then we came to how to make that big, and that’s where it came in. It didn’t start like-let’s use AI this Diwali.
AI is based on past data. If we only think about AI without the human imagination as being the copilot to any form of technology, it will lead to mediocrity and commoditization because all brands will start looking and feeling the same. And our job at the end of the day is to make brands feel different in the marketplace so there's some distinctiveness.
Piyush, you often say you have two passions-cricket and advertising. Both are interlinked in many ways. Indian media companies have committed Rs 80,000 crore to acquire rights to telecast-stream different forms of cricket in the next five years. It appears that there would be too much cricket and too much advertising in the coming days to recover the media rights cost. How sustainable is this model?
Pandey: I think cricket will go on as India loves it. Advertising is a little suspect because of the kind of advertising they're doing these days with celebrities. In the IPL, there were three celebrities in an ad but if I ask you about the brand, you won’t remember the name. I am seriously concerned about it.
As an advisor, will you still be a driving force behind BJP’s 2024 election campaign?
Pandey (laughs):That BJP has to decide, I can’t decide. If they call me, I will definitely drive their 2024 campaign. I have done the last two elections for them. So, it’s their choice. I can’t go and say I want a hatrick.
(Transcribed by Nilanjana Basu)
MediBuddy urges all to prioritise heart health
The #HeartYourOwnHeart campaign has been released to mark World Heart Day
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 3:33 PM | 2 min read
In celebration of World Heart Day, MediBuddy, a digital healthcare platform, has invites individuals to take a moment to reflect on their heart health and encourages everyone to #HeartYourOwnHeart. MediBuddy motivates people to pause and consider the essential organ that keeps them alive - the heart. This campaign urges individuals to prioritise their heart health and make lifestyle choices that promote a healthier heart.
“With this initiative, MediBuddy aims to spark a heartwarming movement that motivates people to embrace a heart-healthy lifestyle. It's a heartfelt reminder that by nurturing our hearts, we can enhance our well-being and the quality of life for our loved ones. In these challenging times, where health has taken centre stage, MediBuddy's commitment to promoting heart health resonates deeply with its mission to make quality healthcare accessible and convenient for all,” stated a press release.
Speaking on the campaign, Saibal Biswas, Head of Marketing, Partnerships, and PR at MediBuddy said, “Your heart is your most vital organ, and it deserves all the care and attention it can get. The campaign urges people to Eat Heart-Healthy, Get Active, Quit Smoking, Manage Stress, Regular Check-ups. World Heart Day serves as a poignant reminder for all of us to take proactive steps towards a healthier heart. At MediBuddy, we believe that by raising awareness about heart health, we can help people lead healthier and happier lives.”
The video titled "Would You Care Enough To 'Like Your Own Heart'?" is a heartfelt and engaging tribute to World Heart Day. In this video, MediBuddy brings to life the essence of the #HeartYourOwnHeart campaign, which encourages individuals to reflect and reflect on their heart health. It highlights the beauty and resilience of the human heart, reminding viewers of its incredible role in sustaining life. Through captivating visuals and heartfelt storytelling, the video aims to inspire people to join the movement, make informed choices, and prioritize their heart health. Conceptualized and produced by MediBuddy's in-house creative team, the digital ad campaign is live across all social media platforms.
adidas Originals teams up with Ranveer Singh
The global campaign also features Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Run DMC, Pusha T and more
By e4m Staff | Sep 26, 2023 2:46 PM | 2 min read
adidas Originals has launched a new campaign with actor Ranveer Singh.
Since it was first introduced to the world over 50 years ago, the Trefoil has lived a thousand lifetimes, trading feet with everyone, from athletes to cultural pioneers. Marking the arrival of a new era for the brand, in 2023, adidas Originals pays homage to those that have continued to transport its iconic signifier – the Trefoil – to the forefront of culture, over and over again, with a new global brand platform: “We Gave the World an Original. You Gave Us a Thousand Back.”
From sport to skate, music, and fashion, Originals have always stood the test of time. Against the backdrop of three timeless ‘characters’ from the storied Three Stripes archive – the Superstar, the Gazelle, and the Samba, each of the three main global campaign films spotlights a different silhouette, as the narratives of the Trefoil’s history are interwoven with the ways in which these iconic styles, born in sport, have been embraced, reinterpreted, and absorbed into culture - time and time again. Featuring partners, collaborators, and friends of the brand that have helped to tell the story of the Trefoil the world over, superstar Ranveer Singh leads the campaign narrative for India alongside global counterparts Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Jenna Ortega, Pusha T to name a few.
The film opens with superstar Ranveer Singh in a reflective mood as he says, “As far back as I remember, I have always wanted to be an actor”. This sets the tone for a heartfelt exploration of his journey of becoming an actor, and how the three stripes have always been a part of this journey. As he recollects nostalgic moments and shares his candid thoughts, he also emphasizes the importance of staying connected to one's roots and never losing sight of where he came from, of always being an original. Through intimate camerawork that focuses on interesting techniques including fluid cinematography, movement and close-up shots, the narrative takes viewers up-close and personal with superstar Ranveer on his journey of truly becoming an Original.
Three Stripes. Three signature icons. Three films. A thousand Originals.
