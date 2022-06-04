Ayushmann Khurrana ‘saves the day’ in Cipla Health campaign

Maxirich, the multivitamin supplement brand of Cipla Health, along with Taproot Dentsu has launched a new television commercial, featuring brand ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana.

With the campaign, the brand aims to create awareness pertaining to the importance of the consumption of multivitamin supplements in one’s day-to-day life. For the record, Ayushmann is the face of Maxirich Gold, an advanced daily multivitamin supplement that provides max energy and max immunity.

Conceptualised and executed by Taproot Dentsu, the TVC showcases Ayushmann saving the day through an act that not only reveals a noble heart but his incredible energy as well. In this energetic and heart-warming story, the actor happens to be a passer-by who comes across a wedding in distress and saves it from an inevitable disaster. The film is adrenaline-packed with high impact energy shots that showcase the brand’s promise of max energy through engaging storytelling. The primary highlight of this TVC has been fitness, stamina, and energy portrayed by the actor, which perfectly encapsulates the key messaging of the brand. The ad has been launched across TV, digital, cinemas and social media platforms.

Commenting on the new TVC, Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health said, “With Ayushmann, we have found the perfect fit for the brand as he exudes the qualities that the brand intends to deliver to our consumers. Through this commercial, our endeavour is to increase the adoption of multivitamins among the masses and make it a part of their daily diet. Maxirich Gold promises max energy & max immunity so that we are all ready for every challenge in life.”

Speaking about the campaign, Abhishek Deshwal, Executive Creative Director, Taproot Dentsu commented, “The energy demonstrated by Ayushmann Khurrana in the campaign feels truly infectious and aptly demonstrates how the world can be a better place when you are full of energy and noble intentions.”

