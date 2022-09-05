Axis Bank unveils 'Dil Se Open' campaign

Axis Bank has launched ‘Dil Se Open – Aapke Liye’, an unfeigned and refreshed brand campaign, which reaffirms and showcases the bank’s human value proposition to its customers.

Created by Lowe, the campaign showcases five unique films inspired by real-life stories of the bank’s employees who have truly lived up to their Dil Se Open promise.

Rajiv Anand, Deputy Managing Director, Axis Bank, said: “Our economy is a consumer-led economy; things are happening faster than they ever have before. Therefore, one of the most critical qualities that an organization needs to have is to be on top of the ever-evolving customer expectations, through the ability to listen to its customers deeply, pro-actively, consistently, and then more importantly to enable and empower them.”

Commenting on the campaign, Anoop Manohar, Chief Marketing Officer, Axis Bank said: “In 2018, while speaking to our customers and our employees, we discovered that what really differentiates Axis Bank is its ‘customer centricity’! This unique value proposition inspired our national campaign in 2020 - Dil Se Open. Following up on the earlier campaign, we have come up with a refreshing thought where we answer the question ‘What value does being Dil Se Open bring to you (our customers)?’ - the campaign is part of a humble journey where we only aspire to strengthen and deepen our emotional connection with our customers, and build on the trust enjoyed by Axis Bank, in a distinctive manner.”

Prateek Bhardwaj, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said “Over the last two years, we have seen the Dil se Open campaign being truly owned by Axis employees. We have heard so many employee stories inspired by our last campaign which in turn have inspired stories for this year's campaign. Long may this virtuous circle continue.”

Amar Singh, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said “Dil se open was always more than just a philosophy that Axis Bank promotes. Its inspiration comes from the way the employees conduct themselves. From wholeheartedly looking into your tiniest requirement, to putting their hearts into helping you with what seems insurmountable. This approach to work is what makes them feel like they are on your side, part of your team, even part of your family. Doing everything they can for your cause, as if it were their own. And this, is what the campaign derives its inspiration from.”

