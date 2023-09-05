Axis Bank ‘opens experiences’ for credit cards campaign

Axis Bank has announced its credit cards campaign, ‘Open Experiences’. The campaign brings forth tailored credit card offerings that promise unparalleled benefits.

The campaign, designed by Lowe Lintas, has a multi-channel approach with TV as the lead medium, amplified by strategic outdoor sites. The campaign will also leverage digital and social media to drive conversations and engage with audiences.

Commenting on the campaign, Anoop Manohar, Chief Marketing Officer, Axis Bank, said, “At Axis Bank, our ethos ‘Dil Se Open’ is deeply rooted in understanding and adapting to our customers' evolving needs. Our research tells us that in a post pandemic world, consumers seek out experiences that will allow them to create memories and bond with friends and families. And our credit cards are nothing but enablers that open these new experiences. Through this campaign we hope to create a strong preference and desire for Axis Bank Credit Cards and stay relevant to this ‘experience’ generation. The campaign uses an interesting visual device of cards as a medium to teleport people to many worlds and experiences that are now open for our customers.”

Speaking on this announcement, Sanjeev Moghe, President & Head, Cards & Payments, Axis Bank, said, “We continue to create and build on innovation led partnership models to offer our customers with value propositions specifically designed to cater to their evolving needs, while delivering greater convenience and more benefits. We have observed that the travel and dining segments are a high engagement area for our customers and experience-based propositions are most valuable for them.”

"With the ‘Open Experiences’ campaign, Axis Bank continues to stay at the forefront of the ever-evolving banking landscape. Delightful travel propositions, coupled with the exclusive dining programs through prominent partners, showcase the Bank’s drive to deliver quantifiable value."

Commenting on the communication strategy & design, Amar Singh – Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas, said, “The campaign for Axis Bank credit cards is quite simply an imagining of the wonderful possibilities that these credit cards open up for you. Conceived by Prathamesh Gharat and Katya Mohan, these films magnify the spontaneity these cards allow, by giving you instant access to a multitude of worlds filled with a multitude of experiences.”

