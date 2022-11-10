Auto sector moves up 4 ranks in TV ad volume

As per TAM AdEx quarterly report for July-Sept '22, TV ad volume has grown 2% in the period compared to Jan-March 2022

As per the report, the top three sectors of advertising on TV maintained their ranks in Jul-Sep '22 compared to Apr-Jun22. Meanwhile, the auto sector registered the highest positive shift in ranking, i.e. 13th to 9th. Household Products and Education were among the other sectors with positive rank shifts. Personal Healthcare was the only sector among the top ten which moved down in the rank.

The top ten categories together added 29% share of ad volumes in Jul-Sep’22. Mosquito Repellents and ecom – online shopping were the new entrants in the top 10 list of categories of July-Sep'22. The category ‘Shampoos’ moved down from third rank in Apr-Jun’22 to ninth rank in Jul-Sep’22.

‘HUL’, ‘Reckitt’ and ‘Brooke Bond’ remained the top three advertisers with ‘Reckitt’ replacing ‘HUL’ from the top position in JulSep’22. The top ten advertisers together added 40% share of Ad Volumes during Jul-Sep’22. ‘Procter & Gamble Home Products’ and ‘Colgate Palmolive India’ were the new entrants in the Top 10 list of Jul-Sep’22.

The top ten brands contributed nearly 11% to the total advertising on TV in Jul-Sep '22. Also the same period (Jul-Sep '22) had the highest number of brands compared to previous two quarters. Additionally, six out of the top ten brands of Jul-Sep’22 were from ‘Reckitt’.

Meanwhile, the share of ad volumes on news genres saw a decrease in Jul-Sep '22 compared to the previous two quarters. The top five genres contributed 90% to the total TV advertising volumes in three quarters of 2022.

