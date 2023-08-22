Asian Paints gets Deepika Padukone & Karan Johar to up the glam for  Royale Glitz

Royale Glitz by Asian Paints has been stealing the spotlight for all the right reasons. The luxury paint offering with its ultra-sheen finish and crack-free performance, drapes the walls with a smooth and exquisite look designed to last. Asian Paints further ups the glam quotient with a new ad that punctuates some reel glitz and opulence into your abodes.

The commercial presents brand ambassador, Deepika Padukone in a glam action girl avataar pushing boundaries just like Royale Glitz in the realm of luxury paints. The film also features celebrity director Karan Johar as a surprise element.

The new Royale Glitz film showcases brand ambassador Deepika Padukone's whimsical relationship with the Glitz wall.

The ad film opens with an interesting action sequence featuring Deepika, elegantly styled and skilfully fighting goons in her living room. Amidst this action-packed scene, a barrage of glass and objects hurtle towards her that she dodges, striking the wall behind with force. The plot takes an intriguing turn as the action sequence unveils its true nature – a scene being filmed for a movie, directed none other than by Karan Johar himself — a much-awaited real-life melange that fans have been eagerly waiting for. Post the shot, Deepika expects Karan to applaud and appreciate her performance, but to her surprise, the walls #StealTheSpotlight. Karan Johar is in awe of the paint's crack-free performance & is mesmerised by its finish and sheen. Deepika is momentarily surprised but soon she also turns and starts to admire the wall.

The advertisement’s artistic approach of 'a film within a film,' seamlessly transitioning into reality at a pivotal juncture, is unique. The playful exchange between the wall, Deepika and Karan intricately weaves an engaging narrative. Amidst the harmonious décor, the infusion of grandeur and modernity elevates the film, captivating viewers and creating a solid aspirational appeal to own the product.

Speaking about this ad campaign, Amit Syngle, MD & CEO of Asian Paints Limited, says, "The new commercial for Royale Glitz ft. Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar exudes the essence of an exhilarating action-movie trailer, seamlessly integrating compelling product propositions. Our Royale Glitz range showcases a captivating sheen, coupled with durability and resilience. In today's market, consumers seek ultra-luxurious finishes for their homes, and the inclusion of crack-free* performance takes this offering to an entirely new level.”

