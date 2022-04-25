Ariel India ‘See Equal’ campaign makes its way into matrimonial classifieds

Ariel India has been advocating gender equality at home for seven years now, through its award-winning movement #ShareTheLoad. This year, Ariel’s #SeeEqual film that asks this relevant question - “If men can share the load equally with other men, why not with their wives?” has struck a chord with viewers having already garnered 100+ million views since it launched in February this year.

Ariel India has brought out a series of thought-provoking messages amidst matrimonial classified in a leading newspaper, encouraging progressive prospective grooms to declare I #ShareTheLoad in their matrimonial profiles. This is meant to be a sign of change for prospective matches, for like-minded women to be able to explore profiles of responsible, progressive men who will see them as equals.

Ariel believes that households where men and women have equal responsibilities, and equal ownership of chores are happier households. The messages published by Ariel in the matrimonial section of the daily, focus on a very simple thought - ‘Find a like-minded match by simply adding one more thing to your matrimonial profile - I #ShareTheLoad’. Ariel is encouraging timely dialogues to enable equal marriages, that can propel us into a more equal future. Ariel understands that women of today look for equality in a marriage above everything else which is why they want to encourage to-be-grooms to bring about that shift by promising equality right at the start.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)