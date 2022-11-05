Anil Kapoor is inspired by Licious' nakhras in new TVC

Fresh meats & seafood brand Licious has launched their latest campaign ‘Licious ke Nakhre aapke kab banenge?' featuring Bollywood actor, Anil Kapoor. The brand known for curating delectable meaty products of the highest quality & freshness. The campaign is an ode to all the Nakhras that the brand has adopted over the years in quest of serving the best product to its consumers. As a part of this campaign, Licious will release a series of quirky ad films featuring the dynamic Anil Kapoor in his element at film shoots. The films draw parallels between the 'nakhras' Anil Kapoor has to enhance his craft and Licious's world-class processes to ensure outstanding products come from a similar practice. The campaign is an ode to all the Nakhras that the brand has adopted over the years in quest of serving only the best products to its consumers.

Speaking about the newly launched campaign, Prashant Verma, Chief Revenue Officer, Licious said, “Licious is very proud of its best-in-class products, which are created for meat lovers of India. We understand that meat lovers have a lot of Nakhras and choose only the best quality; and to deliver that quality, Licious goes to extraordinary lengths with its own Nakhras through our world-class processes. With this campaign, the brand aims to grow acquisition into the online category. We are stoked to continue our collaboration with the evergreen Anil Kapoor for the latest campaign. He is the epitome of hard work and dedication and who better than him to showcase the efforts Licious puts into delighting customers; it's about time you upgrade to Licious.”

Talking about the campaign developed by Tilt Brand Solutions, Adarsh Atal, Executive Director – Creative says, “The task defined to us was to bring alive the high standards that Licious offers across its products, platform, and service offerings, while bringing alive the personality of the meat lover. We had already started building the brand world for Licious and its association with Anil Kapoor via the first campaign. So as a natural follow-up, we realized the sumptuous insight was that Anil Kapoor’s high standards in acting and life can only be matched by Licious’ high standards (read nakhras) in their product offerings and service quality. Across the series of films and the campaign amplification, we see Anil Kapoor urging people to experience what high standards are by using the Licious platform and imbibe these standards and nakhras in their own life too and hence our campaign tagline – Toh Licious ke nakhre aapke kab banenge?”

Anil Kapoor who is known for his craft, experience, and iconic dialogues, can be seen highlighting Licious’ superior quality of products and service in the series of Nakhra brand films. It draws a parallel between Anil Kapoor’s diligent preparation process as an actor and Licious’ elaborate quality assurance process in a hilarious take. The Ad films showcase various scenarios of the veteran actor in the film set, where he can’t get enough of Licious’ attention to freshness, specialty cuts, 150-check quality process, and reliable service. Conceptualized by Tilt, the campaign encapsulates how the brand has embraced various Nakhras of meat-lovers over the years to serve its customers better.

Commenting on his association with Licious, Anil Kapoor said, “I’m truly thrilled to collaborate with Licious again. When it comes to your craft, it's good to have some nakhras, because only then can you deliver the best. That's been my motto and that's one of the reasons I love this brand. Licious is passionate about providing superior quality products and services to its customers. The quality standards they have are truly impressive. I'm really glad to be a part of their endeavor and I look forward to showcasing their efforts."

The campaign is LIVE across TV, Social & digital channels and will be further amplified through Licious’ digital assets.

Since its inception in 2015, Licious has adopted 100% traceable and sustainable sourcing practices, creating quality benchmarks for the industry. The Bangalore-based brand is also the largest D2C brand from India to be certified with FSSC22000, one of the highest food safety certifications in the world. Rooted in a sustainability mission, Licious is also the first company in the segment to take a pledge towards achieving complete ESG compliance.

