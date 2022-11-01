AMFI’s campaign with Sachin & Dhoni prods savers to participate in India’s growth story

The new TVCs, launched by AMFI under its ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ awareness campaign, encourages people to start investing in mutual funds through the monthly SIP route

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) launched the next leg of its mutual fund investor education campaign featuring two of the most popular and successful players of Indian cricket - Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Captain Cool MS Dhoni.

The new TVCs, launched by AMFI under its ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ awareness campaign, around the festive season, encourages people to start investing in mutual funds through the monthly SIP route, for their long-term financial goal, like children’s future and retirement.

On the launch of the new ad campaign, AMFI Chairman A. Balasubramanian, said, “India is a country of savers. However, not many invest in capital markets. We want people to realize that investing at least some portion of their savings in mutual funds, will help them achieve their long-term financial goals. By investing in capital markets through the mutual funds route, investors will be able to capitalise on India’s growth story.”

NS Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI, said, “If you want to achieve long term financial goals like your child’s future or your own retirement, Mutual Funds ke maidaan mein utarna padega” is what the two cricketing legends convey to the fence-sitters. SIP in mutual funds is the ideal route for retail investors to participate in the India growth story and create wealth over the long term”

AMFI’s September month data figures showed that SIP numbers contributed approx. ₹13,000 crores of investments in a month. AMFI hopes that this new campaign will encourage more people to start investing in mutual funds every month through SIPs.

