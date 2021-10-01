Amazon.in emerges as the top brand in week 38: BARC

Amazon.in has emerged as the biggest brand in week 38, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) continued to dominate the advertiser’s list.

Hindustan Unilever registered 5097.68 ad vol ('000 secs) followed by Reckitt (India) at the second position with 3912.86 ad vol ('000 secs) and Brooke Bond Lipton India at the third position with 966.61 ad vol ('000 secs).

Cadbury's India grabbed the fourth position with 888.85 ad vol ('000 secs), Amazon Online India stood on the fifth position with 876.72 ad vol ('000 secs). The sixth spot was taken by ITC Ltd with 633.72 ad vol ('000 secs), and the seventh position was grabbed by Colgate Palmolive India with 526.58 ad vol ('000 secs). Coca-Cola India took the eighth slot and registered 455.96 ad vol ('000 secs) and Godrej Consumer Products grabbed the ninth position with 435.57 ad vol ('000 secs). Ponds India stood was on number ten with 433.95 ad vol ('000 secs).

In the brand list, Amazon.in emerged as the top brand this week with 651.4 (000 secs) ad volume followed by Horlicks at the second position with 457.3 (000 secs) ad volume and Dettol Toilet Soaps at the third position with 398.58 (000 secs) ad volume.

Disney+ Hotstar, Dettol, Lizol, and Dettol Antiseptic Liquid bagged fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh spots respectively with 373.64(000 secs) ad volume, 339.5 (000 secs) ad volume, 332.96 (000 secs) ad volume, and 327.11 (000 secs) ad volume respectively. Harpic Power Plus 10X Max Clean, Moov Strong Diclofenac Gel, and Moov Pain Balm bagged eighth, ninth, and tenth spots with 303.92(000 secs), 302.54 (000 secs), and 294.29 (000 secs) ad volume respectively.

