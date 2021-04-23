Ad volumes on TV in Jan-Feb 2021 highest since 2018: BARC India

News genre witnessed the highest growth of 25%, followed by GEC with 21% and movies with 23%

The advertising volume on television during January- March’21 witnessed the highest growth since 2018. The growth in TV ad volumes across Jan-Feb'21 has been further consolidated in March'21 with 456 Mn seconds of ad volumes registered in the last three months, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India.

Also, festivals and special events like Sankranti and Republic Day in January garnered the highest ever Ad Volumes in 2021 since 2018.

The data also states that the ad volume growth was observed across all genres wherein the news genre witnessed the highest growth of 25% followed by GEC with 21% and movies with 23%.

Furthermore, the growth of ad volumes on TV observed in Jan-Mar 2021 is broad-based, with advertisers across the spectrum accounting for the higher levels. The top ten Advertisers, as well as the next 40, registered healthy growth, at 37% and 31% respectively.

Meanwhile, the ECOM sector continued to show healthy growth of 13% from Jan to March'21 compared with the same period in 2020.

Also, Digital-native Brands under Education (3x Growth), Pharma/Health Care (7x Growth) and BFSI (55% Growth) categories continue to propel the growth of the ECOM sector from Jan to March 2021 Vs 2020. While more than 50% of Ad Volumes were driven by the top 20 Advertisers during this period.

