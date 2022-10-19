Ad for Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma maternity wear tells to-be moms to embrace personal style

The brand will drive the campaign with reels and posts put up in collaboration with Alia Bhatt wearing Ed-a-Mamma Maternity Wear

Ed-a-Mamma, the kids' clothing brand started by actress Alia Bhatt, recently introduced its latest addition - Ed-a-Mamma Maternity Wear. For the launch, the brand has released a digital campaign - ‘For 2’.

Focussed on the idea of ‘Designed for comfort. Designed for two’, the launch campaign is led by mommy-to-be, Alia, who encourages fellow moms to be themselves and embrace their own personal style, throughout this journey.

On the launch of the collection, Alia Bhatt said, “I struggled to find quality maternity wear, and so I started devising my own solutions, making my personal style more bump-friendly and prioritising comfort. I realised a gap in my personal wardrobe represented a gap in the marketplace. And so Ed-a-Mamma Maternity Wear was born! This capsule collection is designed to hold you, hug you, comfort you and do pretty much everything for you that you do for your baby. We’ve stayed true to the ethos of Ed-a-Mamma, with every garment being sustainable. And I can’t wait to share it with others.”

The campaign encourages other moms-to-be to celebrate this journey by just being themselves, doing what they love and what makes them comfortable, but now doing it For 2. The brand will drive the campaign with reels and posts put up in collaboration with ‘Mompreneur' Alia Bhatt wearing, Ed-a-Mamma Maternity Wear.

Speaking on the introduction of the new Maternity line, Iffat Haider Jivan, Business Head, Ed-a-Mamma Maternity Wear, said, “The maternity wear market is currently pegged at 2000 crores. With no definitive brands in the national space we saw a huge opportunity in this segment. Alia's clarity of thought in identifying the gap and her inputs in terms of style and comfort made the task simpler. The initial offering is a capsule collection that has captured current trends without compromising on comfort. We have introduced co-ord sets and dresses in vibrant colours and flowy silhouettes apart from casual wear, all designed specially for expecting moms.”

