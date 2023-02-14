ACKO crafts a powerful ode to the everchanging Mumbai

The campaign salutes the positive changes that the city has seen over the years

ACKO celebrates the new and changed Mumbai in its latest Campaign by inspiring Mumbaikars to welcome positive changes in all aspects of their lives.

The Campaign salutes the positive changes that the city has seen over the years - more sports at Shivaji Park, the Sasson dock art project, a clean and beautiful Juhu beach, rappers of Dharavi, air-conditioned local trains, etc.

Drawing a parallel to the positive changes in the city, ACKO highlights that "Welcome Change" is at the heart of everything they do. Changes like zero commission pricing and stress-free claims provided with zero paperwork are loved and welcomed by customers. In addition, the company firmly believes in constantly redefining the way people think of and experience complex financial decisions like insurance through technology.

Giving a deeper insight into the Campaign, Ashish Mishra, Executive Vice President - Marketing, ACKO, said, "Empathy towards customers and the recognition that they deserve better than the traditional approach to insurance is at the core of everything we do. This empathy is reflected in our innovative way of thinking and doing things. Mumbai, the city where ACKO was born, is our first market where we are bringing this philosophy to life through our campaign by showcasing all the positive changes that the city has witnessed."

The campaign is conceptualised by Mahesh Gharat. The initial stage of the campaign features large black-and-white Outdoor advertisements captured by award-winning photographer Prashant Godbole. Through his powerful photographs, Prashant has beautifully captured the changes in everyday Mumbai.

The next phase of the campaign features a visually stunning music video in black and white, showcasing the essence and character of Mumbai, witnessed through the eyes of someone traveling across the city. Directed by Mahesh and produced by Hungry Films, the video is an impressive audio and visual treat for viewers.

ACKO will also partner with Red FM to further extend the campaign. ACKO will also solicit ideas from the city's residents on the changes they would like to see in their community and are hoping to be able to execute and deliver the changes.

A photography competition also invites Mumbaikars to showcase the positive changes they see in their city. ACKO will provide a platform for individuals to express these changes through photography. The winning entry will be judged by Prashant and Mahesh and displayed on a giant billboard in Mumbai and will carry the winner's name.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)