ABP News & Ozone Locks turn on election fever with ‘Ab Chalegi Finger Key’ campaign

ABP Network in association with Ozone Locks rolled out a special show named ‘Ab chalegi finger key’ which was a great hit amidst the last assembly elections held in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. The show, which was in line with the Ozone Locks’ new offerings of locks and safes with fingerprint lock system, also inspired people to vote responsibly during election. ABP News along with Ozone Locks brought out a brilliant connection between the digital lock and electronic voting machine, thus giving a push to its already popular campaign highlighting that a ‘finger’ has the power to secure not just the locks and safes but also the future of the government. The aim of the special show ‘Ab chalegi finger key’ was to highlight two messages- to let people know that a finger has the power to open a lock, particularly a digital one that Ozone Locks offer, hence fingerprint lock system becomes important and second, a finger can secure the future of the country by clicking on the party symbol as per the voter’s choice.

ABP News created a set of creative episodes and an intriguing anthem to highlight the offerings of Ozone Locks during a special show named ‘Ab Chalegi Finger Key’ which was aired from Monday to Friday. During the show, ABP News teams went to different states where elections were scheduled and heard the choices of the voters. ABP News left no stone unturned in their efforts and was successful in sending out a message that the ultimate weapon is a common man’s finger. To drive engagement, the news channel inspired people to use the power of their finger by casting their votes, click a selfie after casting the vote and share by tagging ABP’s official social media handles & using hashtag #AbChalegiFingerKey. Also, a special integration was aired in the evening debate show ‘Hunkaar’ where ABP News Senior Anchor ‘Rubika Liyaquat’ urged people to go out and make a difference with their vote by saying ‘Ab Chalegi Finger Key’.

Abhishek Agarwal, President- Strategy at Ozone Group, said, “We conceptualized a campaign with ABP News around ‘Ab chalegi finger key’, which was around our fingerprint locks and safes in correlation with the state elections. So, the concept was to build content around voter empowerment and how we can push people to go out and vote. So, ABP News created a set of really creative episodes along with an anthem for this particular campaign and we went into the different parts of the different states that are going into the elections and heard the choices that the voters were making and the beliefs that they had, directly from them. It was a wonderful experience working with the team, they went out of their way, the turnaround time was very quick, and we look forward to working with them.”

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)