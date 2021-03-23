Abbott launches campaign for new Brufen Power spray featuring actor Tiger Shroff

The ad film reinforces the benefits of the new spray’s double-strength formulation, delivered with a unique one-shot spray that ensures only the needed amount is sprayed on

Abbott has unveiled a digital film and television commercial (TVC) to launch its new Brufen Power spray, an in-house innovation that addresses the need for a targeted solution to address physical pain. The ad film reinforces the benefits of Brufen Power spray’s unique double-strength formulation of proven pain-relieving active ingredient diclofenac, delivered with a unique one-shot spray that ensures only the needed amount is sprayed on. This minimizes wastage and ensures at least 800 sprays.

With the launch of Brufen Power spray, a topical analgesic, Abbott expands its Brufen portfolio, which is over 40 years old in India. This is an example of Abbott’s continuous innovation approach, aimed at pairing insights with technology such as novel formulations and delivery mechanisms, to address evolving patient needs.

Physical pain can affect anyone, at some stage of life, which is why it is important to have a ready, on-hand solution. Abbott’s campaign outlines how Brufen Power spray offers quick and effective pain management, with double-strength diclofenac, and key pain-relieving ingredients methyl salicylate and menthol. The film features actor Tiger Shroff in the midst of a strenuous fitness routine, showcasing the power of targeted pain relief in enabling swift recuperation. This is captured in the brand proposition, ‘Seedha dard pe kare vaar’.

“Abbott has always strived to create scientifically proven solutions to address health needs, so people can live better and fuller lives,” said Srirupa Das, Director, Medical Affairs, Abbott. “Fast-paced lifestyles place greater demands on us, and people need solutions that provide quick relief from strong pain, while also ensuring low wastage. The new Brufen Power spray directly targets the source of pain with a unique formula. The metered dose in the compact pack and the unique spray mechanism fulfills the need for a solution that is easy to use and is effective.”

The integrated campaign can be across media platforms, including digital and e-commerce portals.

