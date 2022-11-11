Recap: The Week That Was

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week.
We look forward to explaining how we work with publishers: Google on e4m story
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/we-look-forward-to-explaining-how-we-work-with-publishers-google-on-e4m-story-123588.html
Google’s good growth rekindles publishers’ demand for higher share in ad revenue
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/googles-growth-jump-rekindles-publishers-demand-for-higher-share-in-ad-revenue-123556.html
‘We are driven by our Global CEO's vision to be the world's most-wanted media agency’
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/we-are-driven-by-our-global-ceos-vision-to-be-worlds-most-wanted-media-agency-123536.html
Is ad waste in connected TV making brands wary?
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/is-ad-waste-in-connected-tv-making-brands-wary-123516.html
Landing pages for news: Red flag for brands?
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/landing-pages-for-news-red-flags-for-brands-123484.html
