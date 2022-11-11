Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 11, 2022 4:23 PM  | 1 min read
recap

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week. 

 

 

We look forward to explaining how we work with publishers: Google on e4m story

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/we-look-forward-to-explaining-how-we-work-with-publishers-google-on-e4m-story-123588.html

 

 

Google’s good growth rekindles publishers’ demand for higher share in ad revenue

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/googles-growth-jump-rekindles-publishers-demand-for-higher-share-in-ad-revenue-123556.html

 

 

‘We are driven by our Global CEO's vision to be the world's most-wanted media agency’

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/we-are-driven-by-our-global-ceos-vision-to-be-worlds-most-wanted-media-agency-123536.html

 

 

Is ad waste in connected TV making brands wary?

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/is-ad-waste-in-connected-tv-making-brands-wary-123516.html

 

 

Landing pages for news: Red flag for brands?

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/landing-pages-for-news-red-flags-for-brands-123484.html

 

 

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Google Wavemaker Landing page Ajay Gupte connected TV recap news e4m recap news exchange4media recap news
Show comments
You May Also Like
recap

Recap: The Week That Was
6 days ago

Recap

Recap: The Week That Was
1 week ago

recap

Recap: The Week That Was
15-October-2022