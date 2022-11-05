Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

Published: Nov 5, 2022 7:15 AM  | 1 min read
The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week. 

 

 

Don’t Indian TV news business and Bollywood have the same problem?

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/dont-the-indian-news-tv-business-and-bollywood-have-the-same-problem-123433.html

 

Big tech growth pause: Brands reviewing digital media mix even as India bucks the trend

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/big-tech-growth-pause-brands-reviewing-digital-media-mix-even-as-india-bucks-the-trend-123416.html

 

ABC figures show decline in newspaper circulation; industry calls it 'artificial drop'

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/abc-figures-show-decline-in-newspaper-circulation-industry-calls-it-artificial-drop-123393.html

 

More free speech, paid blue ticks: What advertisers can expect from Elon Musk’s Twitter

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/more-free-speech-paid-blue-ticks-what-advertisers-can-expect-from-elon-musks-twitter-123364.html

 

Tech giants’ ad revenues hit plateau: Is global recession the only reason?

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/tech-giants-ad-revenue-hit-plateau-is-global-recession-the-only-reason-123337.html

 

Ajit Mohan quits as Meta country head to join Snap Inc. as President (APAC)

https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/ajit-mohan-steps-down-as-meta-india-head-123435.html

 

 

 

