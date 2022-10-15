Recap: The Week That Was

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week.
Viacom18 Sports eyes Rs 300 crore ad revenue from FIFA World Cup 2022
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/viacom18-sports-eyes-rs-300-crore-ad-revenue-from-fifa-world-cup-2022-123066.html
ICC T20 WC: Disney Star sells over 80% ad inventory for TV & digital
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/icc-t20-wc-disney-star-sells-over-80-of-ad-inventory-for-tv-digital-123016.html
This Diwali will be good if not great, says industry
https://www.exchange4media.com/festive-season-2022-news/this-diwali-will-be-good-if-not-great-says-industry-122984.html
‘Ghosting’ haunts creative agencies as more & more brands disappear after calling pitches
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/ghosting-haunts-creative-agencies-as-more-more-brands-disappear-after-calling-pitches-122945.html
The bet is still on India because we are a very large consuming market: Prasanth Kumar
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/the-bet-is-still-on-india-because-we-are-a-very-large-consuming-market-prasanth-kumar-122903.html
