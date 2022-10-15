Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

Published: Oct 15, 2022 7:42 AM  | 1 min read
The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week. 

 

Viacom18 Sports eyes Rs 300 crore ad revenue from FIFA World Cup 2022

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/viacom18-sports-eyes-rs-300-crore-ad-revenue-from-fifa-world-cup-2022-123066.html

 

ICC T20 WC: Disney Star sells over 80% ad inventory for TV & digital

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/icc-t20-wc-disney-star-sells-over-80-of-ad-inventory-for-tv-digital-123016.html

 

This Diwali will be good if not great, says industry

https://www.exchange4media.com/festive-season-2022-news/this-diwali-will-be-good-if-not-great-says-industry-122984.html

 

‘Ghosting’ haunts creative agencies as more & more brands disappear after calling pitches

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/ghosting-haunts-creative-agencies-as-more-more-brands-disappear-after-calling-pitches-122945.html

 

The bet is still on India because we are a very large consuming market: Prasanth Kumar

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/the-bet-is-still-on-india-because-we-are-a-very-large-consuming-market-prasanth-kumar-122903.html

 

 

