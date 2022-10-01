Recap: The Week That Was

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week.
‘Hindi GECs captured 24% share of total GEC ad volumes in H1'22’
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/hindi-gecs-captured-24-share-of-total-gec-ad-volumes-in-h122-122671.html
ABC raises RR price to Rs 30 per kg, evokes mixed response from publishers
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/abc-raises-rr-price-to-rs-30-per-kg-most-publishers-on-same-page-122643.html
ABC move to include free copies riles publishers
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/abc-move-to-include-free-copies-riles-publishers-122619.html
NS Rajan named new ASCI Chairperson
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/ns-rajan-named-new-asci-chairperson-122713.html
ABP Network CEO Avinash Pandey elected as President of IAA India Chapter
https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/abp-network-ceo-avinash-pandey-elected-as-president-of-iaa-india-chapter-122726.html
Zee Media to pull out channels from BARC over landing page issue
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/zee-news-channels-pull-out-of-barc-122752.html
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube