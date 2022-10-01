Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week.

‘Hindi GECs captured 24% share of total GEC ad volumes in H1'22’

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/hindi-gecs-captured-24-share-of-total-gec-ad-volumes-in-h122-122671.html

ABC raises RR price to Rs 30 per kg, evokes mixed response from publishers

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/abc-raises-rr-price-to-rs-30-per-kg-most-publishers-on-same-page-122643.html

ABC move to include free copies riles publishers

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-print-news/abc-move-to-include-free-copies-riles-publishers-122619.html

NS Rajan named new ASCI Chairperson

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/ns-rajan-named-new-asci-chairperson-122713.html

ABP Network CEO Avinash Pandey elected as President of IAA India Chapter

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/abp-network-ceo-avinash-pandey-elected-as-president-of-iaa-india-chapter-122726.html

Zee Media to pull out channels from BARC over landing page issue

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/zee-news-channels-pull-out-of-barc-122752.html

