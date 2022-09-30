e4m has learnt of the development from reliable sources

Zee news channels have pulled out of Barc, e4m has learnt from reliable sources.

In March, NDTV pulled out of BARC, saying that it has "repeatedly pointed out that a far larger sample (of meters) is needed if BARC is serious about ensuring a measurement process that cannot be rigged or manipulated."



Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)