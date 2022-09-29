ABP Network CEO Avinash Pandey elected as President of IAA India Chapter

Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network has been elected as the President of the International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter for the year 2022-23.

The International Advertising Association is the world’s only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing Advertising agencies and the Media. The IAA comprises Corporate Members, Organizational Members, Educational Affiliates, as well as 56 Chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries including the top 10 economies in the world. IAA is over 80 years’ old and is headquartered in New York. IAA in India is seen as the most active chapter by IAA Global and is well-recognized for some of its marquee events like the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IndIAA Awards, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, among others.

Having served the ABP Group since 2005 in various roles, Avinash Pandey donned the mantle of CEO of ABP Network in January 2019. He has over 26 years of experience in the Media sector.

Abhishek Karnani, Director, Free Press Journal Group, has taken over as Vice President, media veteran Nandini Dias has been elected as Honorary Secretary while Jaideep Gandhi, Chairman of Another Idea has been elected as Honorary Treasurer. With this move, Megha Tata, becomes the Immediate Past President of IAA India Chapter.

The other members elected to the Managing Committee are Srinivasan Swamy, Chairman & Managing Director, R K Swamy Pvt Ltd, Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Group, Prasanth Kumar, CEO – South Asia, Group M, Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group and Janak Sarda, Managing Director of Deshdoot Media Group.

The members co-opted at the first Managing Committee meeting are Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head – Hindi and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, Neeraj Roy, Founder, Hungama Digital Media Entertainment, Pradeep Dwivedi, Group CEO, Eros Media World PLC, Kranti Gada, President – News Business Opportunities Shemaroo Entertainment and I.Venkat, Director, Eenadu Group.

The invitees to the Managing Committee include: Ramesh Narayan, Founder, Canco Advertising Pvt. Ltd, Neena Dasgupta, CEO & Director, Zirca Digital Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Rana Barua, Chief Executive Officer, Havas Group India, Partha Sinha, President, The Times of India Group, Dr. Bhaskar Das, Mitrajit Bhattacharya, Founder & President, The Horologists, Sam Balsara, Chairman & Managing Director, Madison Communications Pvt. Ltd, Alok Jalan, Managing Director, Laqshya Media Group, Rahul Johri, President -Business South Asia, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Rajeev Beotra, Executive Director, HT Media Ltd, Kevin Vaz, Head, Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star, Kunal Lalani, Managing Director, Crayons Advertising Pvt Ltd, Ashok Venkatramani, Founder, Intelligent Insights Pvt Ltd, Rani Reddy, Director, Indira Television Ltd and Monica Nayyar Patnaik, Managing Director, Sambad Group.