Recap: The Week That Was

The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week.
The economics of landing page, and what’s driving up the cost
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/the-economics-of-landing-page-and-whats-driving-up-the-cost-122057.html
OTT AVOD platforms eye upto 30% growth in ad spends in H2
https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/ott-avod-platforms-eye-upto-30-growth-in-ad-spends-in-h2-122021.html
Adani to acquire 29% stake in NDTV, makes open offer for additional 26%
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/adani-firms-offers-to-indirectly-acquire-2918-stake-in-ndtv-122018.html
Hopeful but careful: Broadcasters cautiously optimistic about strong AdEx growth in H2
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/hopeful-but-careful-broadcasters-cautiously-optimistic-about-strong-adex-growth-in-h2-122000.html
After EdTech, AdTech the new favourite for investors?
https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/after-edtech-adtech-space-the-new-favourite-of-investors-121975.html
