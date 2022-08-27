Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

Published: Aug 27, 2022 8:28 AM  | 1 min read
The week that went by was an eventful one, with many key events from the world of marketing, advertising, digital, and broadcasting. We bring to you the roundup of all the news that made headlines the past week. 

 

 

The economics of landing page, and what’s driving up the cost

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/the-economics-of-landing-page-and-whats-driving-up-the-cost-122057.html

 

OTT AVOD platforms eye upto 30% growth in ad spends in H2

https://www.exchange4media.com/digital-news/ott-avod-platforms-eye-upto-30-growth-in-ad-spends-in-h2-122021.html

 

Adani to acquire 29% stake in NDTV, makes open offer for additional 26%

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/adani-firms-offers-to-indirectly-acquire-2918-stake-in-ndtv-122018.html



Hopeful but careful: Broadcasters cautiously optimistic about strong AdEx growth in H2

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/hopeful-but-careful-broadcasters-cautiously-optimistic-about-strong-adex-growth-in-h2-122000.html



After EdTech, AdTech the new favourite for investors?

https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/after-edtech-adtech-space-the-new-favourite-of-investors-121975.html

 

 

 

 

