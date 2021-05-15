Recap: The Week That Was

exchange4media this past week brought to you all the major people movement stories from the industry and some very interesting analytical pieces. The week also saw e4m Play 2021 Metal Announcements. For your weekend read, we have picked up dome of them. Take a look:

  

e4m Play 2021 Metal Announcements: Netflix, Applause Entertainment rake in maximum wins

https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/e4m-play-2021-metal-announcements-netflix-applause-entertainment-rake-in-maximum-wins-112907.html

 

More TV households: Will Bihar, Assam & Odisha open new opportunities for broadcasters?

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/more-tv-households-will-bihar-assam-odisha-open-new-opportunities-for-broadcasters-112897.html

 

Broadcasters feel the May heat as advertisers tighten purse strings due to lockdown

https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/broadcasters-feel-the-may-heat-as-advertisers-tighten-purse-strings-due-to-lockdown-112869.html

 

Sudhir Sitapati moves on from HUL, Srinandan Sundaram to replace him

https://www.exchange4media.com/announcements-news/sudhir-sitapati-moves-on-from-hul-srinandan-sundaram-to-replace-him-112859.html

 

The marketing powerhouse that is Sudhir Sitapati: A look at his best works at HUL

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/the-sharpness-in-thought-is-of-the-essence-when-creating-content-sudhir-sitapati-hul-112866.html

 

What's keeping brands from Ramadan?

https://www.exchange4media.com/advertising-news/whats-keeping-brands-from-ramadan-112836.html

 

 

 

