Recap: The Week That Was

We bring you a roundup of the news that made headlines this past week

While Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s arrest has been the biggest news to shake the media industry this week, we also saw a number of key financial reports being posted.

Goswami was arrested on Wednesday in a 2018 suicide abetment case.

His arrest evoked strong criticism from the central government ministers. The action was condemned by Amit Shah, Sushil Kumar Modi, Smriti Irani and Prakash Javadekar among others.

In Jagran Prakashan’s Q2FY21 results, the group’s digital business has posted 29% YoY growth in revenue. It’s consolidated ad revenue has witnessed a 47.3% YoY decrease.

In other interesting news was PV Sindhu’s ‘I Retire’ post that showed the power of clickbait on social media. The Olympic silver medallist’s post got 2K retweets and 14.9K likes in two hours of it going live; on Insta it garnered 92K likes in the same span.

Meanwhile, Rachana Lokhande was elected to the Board of Advisors of IOAA. Mukesh Gupta (Graphiads-Delhi), Sunil Maheshwari (Maheshwari Advertising-Bhopal) and Manmohan Maan (Popular Advertiser – Bengaluru) are the other members nominated to the Board of Advisors.

Ipsos has hired Sandeep Ghosh as Executive Director, Public Affairs. Ghosh has clocked about 27 years in Research Consulting and held senior level positions across leading market research organizations.