Ipsos hires Sandeep Ghosh as Executive Director, Public Affairs

Ipsos India has further reinforced its Public Affairs team, by the hiring of senior honcho, Sandeep Ghosh, an industry stalwart, as Executive Director.

Ghosh has clocked about 27 years in Research Consulting and held senior level positions across leading market research organizations; a large part of his career being with BBC Media Action (India) Ltd; and is credited with pathbreaking work in the development sector, handling mega, high value strategic projects. He is highly revered in the industry for his counsel.

His roster of clients ranged from premier bilateral and multilateral donors; central and state government ministries in India; some of the key sectors of retail finance, pension reforms and financial inclusion and with the Enterprise Development division of ILO. He has also been an international faculty at The Springfield Centre, for Business in Development.

Parijat Chakraborty, Country Service Line Leader, Public Affairs, Ipsos India, said, “Sandeep Ghosh has enormous amounts of experience in the development sector, across prestigious clients and a great depth of work. I foresee, our position becoming stronger and well entrenched in social research and we hope to snag a lot of untapped work, which will further boost the business.“

Ghosh is highly enthused about his new innings: “Ipsos is the market leader in the development sector research, with all the remarkable work being done across the globe. It will be my privilege to grow the business for Public Affairs in India, leveraging my client relationships, and working closely with the team here.”

A post grad in Geography from JNU, he also holds a post grad degree in Regional Planning from the School of Planning and Architecture.

“We have further reinforced our Public Affairs team, making it a stronger apex team for strategic intervention studies and client servicing, providing clients with in-depth experience based advisory. Ipsos India Public Affairs business has seen tremendous growth in the past 3-4 years. With Sandeep coming in and driving some of the strategic growth areas, I feel more confident of maintaining the momentum and scaling newer heights,” added Chakraborty.