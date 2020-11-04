'Shades of Emergency': Arnab Goswami's arrest evokes strong criticism

Goswami's arrest has been condemned by Amit Shah, Sushil Kumar Modi, Smriti Irani and Prakash Javadekar among others

The Raigad police arrested Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday morning from his Worli residence. Goswami has been arrested allegedly in connection with 2018 suicide abetment case of Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud.

The two others who were arrested are identified as Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda. The arrest was a joint operation by the Raigad Police and the Mumbai Police. A police team headed by API Sachin Waze arrested Goswami from his residence. The news of the arrest has invited some strong criticism from certain quarters, who question the rushed manner in which Goswami has been arrested.

Arrest of Arnab Goswami is a move to throttle nationalist voice in media.Congress Emergency mindset is still there.#ArnabGoswami @Republic_Bharat @republic — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) November 4, 2020

Those in the free press who don’t stand up today in support of Arnab, you are now tactically in support of fascism. You may not like him, you may not approve of him,you may despise his very existence but if you stay silent you support suppression. Who speaks if you are next ? — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 4, 2020

Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again.



Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy.



It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and WILL BE OPPOSED. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 4, 2020

BJYM condemns #ArnabGoswami's arrest & this attack on freedom of press



Request every young Mumbaikar who value our constitutional freedoms to join BJYM protest against this fascist action @ ?.?? ??, ?? ???????? ??????, near ?????????, ??????. — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) November 4, 2020

Strongly condemn this attack on freedom of press in Maharashtra. This fascist move is a sign of undeclared emergency.



Assaulting journalist #ArnabGoswami is an example of misuse of power. We must all stand up against this attack on India’s democracy. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 4, 2020

We condemn the attack on press freedom in #Maharashtra. This is not the way to treat the Press. This reminds us of the emergency days when the press was treated like this.@PIB_India @DDNewslive @republic — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 4, 2020

I am heading to Mumbai to stand with my brother #ArnabGoswami. This is a black day for India's democracy. This is a black day for India's free speech. We don't need the psudos of the world , I request people of India to stand tall with #Arnab. Emergency in Mh. #justiceforArnab — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) November 4, 2020

Dear @RajatSharmaLive. No matter what your personal differences are, if you don’t stand with Arnab Goswami today, history will remember. — Nupur J Sharma (@UnSubtleDesi) November 4, 2020