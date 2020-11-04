'Shades of Emergency': Arnab Goswami's arrest evokes strong criticism

Goswami's arrest has been condemned by Amit Shah, Sushil Kumar Modi, Smriti Irani and Prakash Javadekar among others

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 4, 2020 2:02 PM
arnab goswami

The Raigad police arrested Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday morning from his Worli residence. Goswami has been arrested allegedly in connection with 2018 suicide abetment case of Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud.

The two others who were arrested are identified as Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda. The arrest was a joint operation by the Raigad Police and the Mumbai Police. A police team headed by API Sachin Waze arrested Goswami from his residence. The news of the arrest has invited some strong criticism from certain quarters, who question the rushed manner in which Goswami has been arrested.

