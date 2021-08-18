WorkIndia awards corporate communication mandate to Pitchfork Partners

WorkIndia will lean on Pitchfork’s expertise to strengthen its position as an organisation dedicated to enabling blue-collar employees find jobs based on their skills

WorkIndia, a technology-based recruitment marketplace, has appointed Pitchfork Partners Strategic Consulting LLP as its public relations counsel. WorkIndia will lean on Pitchfork’s expertise to strengthen its position as an organisation dedicated to enabling blue-collar employees find jobs based on their skills.

The company has built a fully automated technological platform that enables geo-tagged, dynamic, algorithm-based hiring that requires minimum or no human intervention. Founded in 2015, WorkIndia aims to organise the blue-/grey-collar sector so that employers can connect to the right employees, and that every worker can get a suitable job.

Kunal Patil, Co-Founder and CEO, WorkIndia, said: “While the white-collar segment’s behaviour is well documented, the blue- and grey-collar segment behaves very differently when it comes to recruiting. Our larger goal is to provide meaningful livelihoods to the 258 million blue-collar workers in India and we believe that Pitchfork Partners shares our passion and beliefs. We see a huge opportunity for sustained growth and Pitchfork has the credentials to assist us.”

Jaideep Shergill, Co-founder, Pitchfork Partners, said: “We are pleased to associate with WorkIndia given its leadership position in this massive blue-collar marker. It’s a great opportunity to assist WorkIndia achieve its vision through strategic and insights-driven communication.”

Pitchfork Partners is a strategic consultancy committed to taking care of clients’ reputation. This is especially important at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly expediated usage of mobile phones amongst the low-income segment and has made smartphone usage a way of life for the blue-collar worker. Approximately 65% of Chinese blue-collar workforce uses online recruitment websites for job search, the Indian online revolution in blue-collar is rapidly catching up. Pitchfork Partners specialises in understanding business needs and aligning communication to business goals, championing reputation building, management and protection.

