Tilak Chowdhury joins Sharda Motor Industries Ltd as Head of Communications

Tilak Chowdhury has joined Sharda Motor Industries Ltd as its Head of Communications. Here, he will report to the Head of HR, that is, Chief People Officer.

Chowdhury will be taking care of communications entirely and will work closely with the Finance and HR teams. With the HR team, he will work for the employ communication and engagement and with the Finance team, he will work on the external stakeholders as to keep them informed and build a positive image of the company.

In a statement, Chowdhury said, “It is a new role for me so I am looking forward to the whole industry to wish me luck so that I do well”.

Prior to this, Chowdhury was associated with Egis India Consulting Engineers Pvt. Ltd as its DGM - Corporate Communications where he worked for seven years. He was also associated organizations like Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, and 3 Global Services Private Limited.

Chowdhury has worked as a Freelance Journalist for Times Of India.

