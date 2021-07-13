MyGlamm appoints Kartik Rao as Chief People Officer

Rao will be managing the people & culture vertical and set up robust HR practices across the organization

MyGlamm, a growing DTC beauty and personal care brand, appoints Kartik Rao, Former CHRO & Chief of Staff for Bewakoof.com as its Chief People Officer.

Kartik Rao brings over 11 years of extensive experience in Culture Design & Transformation, Talent Management, Spearheading Mergers & Acquisitions, & High Velocity Talent Acquisition while working with large scale MNCs & Fast Growing Consumer Tech & D2C Start-ups.

In his previous role, Kartik as CHRO & COS he envisioned and designed Strategic HR function, led functions across Talent Acquisition (top leadership for Product, Technology, Design, Performance Marketing and Business roles), Leadership Development, Talent Management, C&B, Total Rewards (Executive Compensation plans & Equity Design) & Employee Engagement.

Prior to joining Bewakoof, As part of Housing.com’s core team he led 3 biggish mergers and acquisitions, 4 technology companies starting from HR Process, People & Culture Integration. Spearheaded and led the company in the coveted ‘GPTW’ Top 100 companies in 2017 and in Top 50 companies in 2019. At United Colors of Benetton, he managed 3 business verticals of the Group Brands—Benetton, Sisley, and Undercolors with a diverse workforce, worked in a matrix environment, while being part of the India core team, with strong emphasis on cross cultural work relationships both within India and at Italy & earlier in the South East Asia region.

At MyGlamm Kartik will be managing the people & culture vertical and set up robust HR practices across the organization.

“Great people make a great Company. And the Chief People Officer is the backbone on which a great Company gets built. Kartik has an incredible new age mindset complimented a very robust technical skillset and I am really excited to welcome Kartik to lead one of our most important verticals as we move to the next level of growth.” adds Darpan Sanghvi, Founder & CEO, MyGlamm

“Welcoming Kartik as our Chief People Officer is an absolute pleasure. His stellar experience with both the startup and the corporate world will be invaluable to us as we evolve the culture of our company to be both growth driven and empathetic - ultimately making it a great place to work,” says Priyanka Gill, Co-Founder & President MyGlamm.

“It is an exciting time to join MyGlamm. The brand is committed to becoming one of India’s most attractive and desirable employer brands at the back of growing at an extremely fast pace and I look forward to contributing to the overall brand building process.” - says Kartik Rao, Chief People Officer, MyGlamm

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)