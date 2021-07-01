Titan Company strengthens leadership team with key appointments

Ashok Sonthalia is joining the company as new Chief Financial Officer & Swadesh Behera as Chief People Officer

Updated: Jul 1, 2021 5:04 PM
Ashok Sonthalia & Swadesh Behera

Titan Company has announced the appointments of Ashok Sonthalia as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective from 1st July 2021, and Swadesh Behera as Chief People  Officer.

Sonthalia is a Chartered Accountant with around 30 years of experience in areas of strategic financial planning, business development, M&A, treasury, finance & accounts in diverse industry verticals in multi-cultural and multi-national environments.

On his appointment, he said, “It’s an absolute honor and privilege to be a part of Titan, a company I have long admired for evoking trust and transforming consumer retail experience in India. I am looking forward to working with the team here on executing its strategic growth plans in India as well as in select international markets. Its philosophy of creating value for all its stakeholders will remain central in all our endeavours''.

Behera is a seasoned HR  leader with rich experience focused on driving business results through the conceptualization, design and implementation of winning HR  strategies. His areas of expertise include building a robust leadership pipeline, developing top talent, cogent succession planning  and helping organizations grow and thrive. His erstwhile experience includes spearheading the Human  Resources function in large  Multinational and Indian organizations like Boston Scientific  Corporation, Merck, Ranbaxy, Coke and Tata Steel. He has joined Titan from Boston Scientific Corporation.  Swadesh has completed his Post Graduate Degree in Personnel  Management & Industrial Relations from Tata Institute of Social Sciences  (T.I.S.S), Mumbai and Post Graduate  Degree in Sociology from the Central  University of Hyderabad.

