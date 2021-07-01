Titan Company strengthens leadership team with key appointments

Titan Company has announced the appointments of Ashok Sonthalia as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective from 1st July 2021, and Swadesh Behera as Chief People Officer.

Sonthalia is a Chartered Accountant with around 30 years of experience in areas of strategic financial planning, business development, M&A, treasury, finance & accounts in diverse industry verticals in multi-cultural and multi-national environments.

On his appointment, he said, “It’s an absolute honor and privilege to be a part of Titan, a company I have long admired for evoking trust and transforming consumer retail experience in India. I am looking forward to working with the team here on executing its strategic growth plans in India as well as in select international markets. Its philosophy of creating value for all its stakeholders will remain central in all our endeavours''.

Behera is a seasoned HR leader with rich experience focused on driving business results through the conceptualization, design and implementation of winning HR strategies. His areas of expertise include building a robust leadership pipeline, developing top talent, cogent succession planning and helping organizations grow and thrive. His erstwhile experience includes spearheading the Human Resources function in large Multinational and Indian organizations like Boston Scientific Corporation, Merck, Ranbaxy, Coke and Tata Steel. He has joined Titan from Boston Scientific Corporation. Swadesh has completed his Post Graduate Degree in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (T.I.S.S), Mumbai and Post Graduate Degree in Sociology from the Central University of Hyderabad.

