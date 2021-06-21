Home Credit India appoints Harshita Khanna as Chief People Officer

Home Credit India (HCIN), a local arm of the international consumer finance provider with operations spanning over Europe and Asia, today announced the appointment of Harshita Khanna as Chief People Officer, responsible for leading the Human Resource vertical for its India business.

In this role, Harshita will be responsible for fostering people-centric organizational development priorities including internal communication, talent acquisition and management, employee lifecycle management, HR digitalization, reward strategy, performance management and sustaining an inclusive work culture for business growth.

With over fifteen years of relevant experience, Harshita’s primary competencies lies in Rewards and Performance management, Merger & Acquisition, Succession Planning, Business Partnering, Talent Management and development and HR digitalization.

Welcoming Harshita as the new CPO, Ondrej Kubik, Chief Executive Officer, Home Credit India said; “As we continue to build Home Credit India as a strong consumer financing organization fulfilling the aspirations of the unbanked, we are excited for Harshita to join us in the mission. Being risen from within the organization, Harshita brings an excellent understanding of our business, and her diverse industry experience will further drive our growth strategy. Talent plays an important role in ensuring that we are agile and responsive to our customer’s needs. I am confident that under her leadership we shall build a high-performance organization through enriched employee experience. I wish her good luck and success.”

On her appointment, Harshita Khanna said; “It is a pleasure to be named for this role and I look forward to it amidst the current challenging environment. The current times augur us to reinforce the People First approach and nurture these linkages in building a focused and an agile Home Credit India. In this strategic role, my focus will be to collaborate with the leadership to build a high performance and highly engaged workforce”

Harshita has many certifications and accolades to her credit namely Certified AON Hewitt Performance Management expert, Certified CIPD Organizational Design Professional, MEHR’S-Certified OD Analyst, MEHR's Certified Psychometric Test Professional. She has been awarded ‘Knowledge Builder of the Year Award - 2010’ in AON Hewitt, nominated as TCC Strategic Lead for Asia-Pacific Region by Regional and Global Leaders in AON Hewitt, nominated for CIPD training on successful completion of European Regulatory In-Home Credit India Finance Pvt to name a few.

Harshita holds a master’s degree in Operational Research and has completed her bachelor’s in mathematics honors from the University of Delhi.

