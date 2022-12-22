'There can never be a cookie-cutter approach to communications'

To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.

The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.

Today, we feature Prasidha Menon, regional communications lead, India and Southeast Asia, Airbnb, who was honoured with ‘Communicator of the year (Corp Comm professional)' award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. A resilient brand, marketing, and communications professional with over 15 years of international work experience (across consumer and B2B businesses), Menon boasts a proven track record in scaling dynamic and hyper-growth businesses through creative storytelling, brand awareness campaigns, corporate reputation management, and advocacy work.

Excerpts from the interview:

Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?

I feel fantastic. This is a huge honour and an absolute privilege. I am grateful to the jury for recognising my hard work over the years. I feel truly blessed to have had the opportunity to work with some of the best companies, teams and leaders, globally. I have learned so much from the wonderful people I have worked with and I can’t thank them enough for being a part of my journey.

This award comes as a reminder to continue to work hard, while thoroughly enjoying every moment of it.

What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?

There is a famous quote, “Choose a job you love and you will never have to work a day in your life”. I have my own version, “Choose a job you love and you will always find a reason to do a good job at it”. And that’s what keeps me going.

I feel truly grateful for the opportunities that came my way, the growth and exposure I have experienced, and the people who’ve supported me during the journey, especially when I was dealing with some challenging situations. I wake up every morning and remind myself where it all began, what my success would mean to people who’ve stood by me and that’s my vitamin I (inspiration) for the day!

In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?

The biggest change I have witnessed in the last couple of years is that PR and communications professionals today have a seat at the leadership table and the power to influence business decisions and deliver business results. Several factors have contributed to this change.

The power of social media has forced companies to keep a check on their moral responsibilities (beyond just legal responsibilities) leading to heightened focus on transparency through authentic communication with all stakeholders – customers, partners, investors and, more importantly, employees. Celebrity endorsements alone cannot help sell a product or service, the opinion of real users, expressed through social media platforms, have the ability to make or break a campaign, resulting in the need for communications professionals to step in as conscience keepers. Brands that are creative and innovative most definitely have a better audience recall but brands that are honest and communicate the hits and misses authentically, enjoy love and loyalty.

Communications professionals and PR agencies in India have been quick to adapt, and have been investing in specialised resources with a deeper understanding of business problems, communications channels and the pulse of the audience they are engaging with, which I believe will help them stay ahead of the curve. When it comes to changes, given the media universe in India and the popularity of social media platforms, it will be interesting to see more investments in measurement and analytics, and new technologies like AI that can potentially be a game changer.

Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?

My biggest learning is that you must always be ready to learn and unlearn, and learn again. This industry is dynamic and there can never be a cookie cutter approach to communications. What works for a certain audience segment for a certain brand, might not work for another brand. So one must always be ready to start from scratch. For me, my guiding principles are simple – be authentic, be thoughtful and empathetic, be agile and, lastly, keep it simple and relevant.

I think the PR and communications industry is currently thriving. Today, every company needs to have a strong communications function and a leader who understands business dynamics. It is our time to rise and shine.

What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?

In my opinion, this is a great time to be in this profession. The lines between marketing and communications don’t exist anymore. Today, the reputation of the company has a huge impact on business continuity and therefore, as a corporate communications professional, one has a seat on the leadership bench and the ability to drive business outcomes that is key to reputational goals. It is, therefore, important that all those looking at a career in PR and communications invest in understanding the business, the brand, the competitive universe, the regulatory landscape and more. Your knowledge and understanding of the business will truly help you leverage communications as a strong tool to deliver business outcomes and solve reputational issues in the most effective manner.

If I have to give advice or message, I would say, please always be open to challenges. They are usually followed by life-changing opportunities. Please learn to get comfortable with being uncomfortable. It is a powerful place to be in.

