YouTube ropes in Samya Deb as Head of Brand Creative Studio

Samya Deb, former Regional Creative Director, APAC, Airbnb, has joined YouTube as Head of Brand Creative Studio. Deb is also the Co-Founder of Northeast Edit.

"Looks like the trial subscription to my early-retirement plan has come to an end. I have recently joined YouTube as Head of Brand Creative Studio, APAC. The mandate is to create an unprecedented stream of culture defining brand work to celebrate the most diverse creative community on the planet," Deb said in a LinkedIn post.

In his 6+ year stint at Airbnb, he helmed multiple roles like Creative Consultant, Regional Creative Director, APAC, and Head of Design, APAC.

Deb has earlier worked with companies like Bates CHI & Partners, Matrix, DY Works, Cowan and Superunion.

