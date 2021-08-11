Simran Kodesia joins DoorDash as Director of International Communications
Earlier, Kodesia worked as Communications lead – India & South Asia at Airbnb for five years
Simran Kodesia has joined DoorDash as its Director of International Communications. Prior to this, Kodesia worked as a Communications lead – India & South Asia at Airbnb for five years.
An experienced communications lead with a demonstrated history of working in the internet industry and skilled in Crisis Communications, Corporate Communications, Management, Marketing Strategy, and Digital Marketing, Kodesia was previously associated with The Claridges Hotels & Resorts, Ixigo, Hill+Knowlton Strategies and PETA.
Announcing her move on LinkedIn, Kodesia said, “Happy to share that after 5+ years at Airbnb, I have decided to move on to my exciting new adventure leading International Communications for DoorDash as we expand our global footprint and continue to #DeliveringGood across communities.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube