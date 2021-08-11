Simran Kodesia joins DoorDash as Director of International Communications

Earlier, Kodesia worked as Communications lead – India & South Asia at Airbnb for five years

Updated: Aug 11, 2021 5:42 PM
Simran Kodesia has joined DoorDash as its Director of International Communications. Prior to this, Kodesia worked as a Communications lead – India & South Asia at Airbnb for five years.

An experienced communications lead with a demonstrated history of working in the internet industry and skilled in Crisis Communications, Corporate Communications, Management, Marketing Strategy, and Digital Marketing, Kodesia was previously associated with The Claridges Hotels & Resorts, Ixigo, Hill+Knowlton Strategies and PETA.

Announcing her move on LinkedIn, Kodesia said, “Happy to share that after 5+ years at Airbnb, I have decided to move on to my exciting new adventure leading International Communications for DoorDash as we expand our global footprint and continue to #DeliveringGood across communities.”

