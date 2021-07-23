Airbnb, UPS and other websites face global outage due to Akamai bug

Akamai confirmed that the problem was not caused by a cyberattack, rather by a software configuration update that triggered a bug in the DNS system

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 23, 2021 11:04 AM
404

Certain major global websites faced an outage when site visitors were greeted with DNS server error messages. Some of the sites hit by the unprecedented problem include  Airbnb, UPS, HSBC bank, British Airways were some of the companies affected.

DNS provider Akamai reported an "emerging issue" with its Edge DNS service and that the bug has been fixed. DownDetector, an internet outage monitoring platform, reported complaints from thousands of users across the globe who were affected by the outage.

Akamai confirmed that the problem was not caused by a cyberattack, rather by a software configuration update that triggered a bug in the DNS system.

Internet outage monitoring platform DownDetector had reported thousands of problems from its users across dozens of platforms.

DNS system provides a way to match the names of the websites users are looking for to the numbers or addresses of the website.  

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Airbnb Akamai 404 error DNS error Internet advertising internet advertising India digital digital news digital ad Ad campaign campaign digital advertising digital ad campaign digital campaign digital India digital media
Show comments
You May Also Like
ZGC - Colors Gravity

Zero Gravity Communications bags digital mandate for Colors Gujarati
55 minutes ago

Snap

Snap Q2 revenue up 116% at $982 million
1 hour ago

sonam bajwa

Sonam Bajwa to headline video-led campaign for Jeevansathi.com
2 hours ago