Airbnb, UPS and other websites face global outage due to Akamai bug

Akamai confirmed that the problem was not caused by a cyberattack, rather by a software configuration update that triggered a bug in the DNS system

Certain major global websites faced an outage when site visitors were greeted with DNS server error messages. Some of the sites hit by the unprecedented problem include Airbnb, UPS, HSBC bank, British Airways were some of the companies affected.

DNS provider Akamai reported an "emerging issue" with its Edge DNS service and that the bug has been fixed. DownDetector, an internet outage monitoring platform, reported complaints from thousands of users across the globe who were affected by the outage.

Akamai confirmed that the problem was not caused by a cyberattack, rather by a software configuration update that triggered a bug in the DNS system.

Internet outage monitoring platform DownDetector had reported thousands of problems from its users across dozens of platforms.

DNS system provides a way to match the names of the websites users are looking for to the numbers or addresses of the website.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)