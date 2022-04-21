Prasidha Menon joins Airbnb for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong & Taiwan

Prasidha Menon has recently joined Airbnb to lead integrated communications for the brand in India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. In this leadership role, Prasidha will be responsible for designing and executing the company’s integrated communications strategies, designing influencer engagement campaigns and driving the company’s corporate reputation forward, in alignment with Airbnb’s overall business strategy for the region.

One of the youngest communications and marketing leads in the country, Prasidha Menon has mastered the art of delivering results in some of the world's most challenging operating environments. She is a seasoned Marketing & Communications Professional with 16+ years of experience working with some of the most exciting and challenging brands in the country. She

In her previous role, she was Director Brand, Marketing and Communications for Optum Global Solutions, India, a UnitedHealth Group Company. Before this, as Vice President & Global Head of Communications at OYO Hotels & Homes, she was leading both internal and external communications for the brand, globally. A key member of the leadership team, Prasidha was responsible for building the brand globally, and managing the founder’s office.

Prior to OYO, Prasidha was heading communications for Uber in India and South Asia, where she built a global brand via corporate narrative development and storytelling, leadership positioning and executive communication, driving communication for several business milestones, strategic partnerships, executive visits, geo expansion, product launches, including market entry for the UberEats business and its expansion in over 20+ cities in India in less than 15 months.

Prasidha has also worked with leading PR agencies including Edelman India as the technology account director, where she crafted communications strategies and consumer campaigns for some of the biggest technology brands and Fortune 500 companies. During her stint with Edelman, she won Edelman’s coveted D.J.E. Fellowship Program, conceptualized and sponsored by the President & CEO Richard Edelman, which gave her the opportunity to work for Edelman Digital in San Francisco.

Prasidha specializes in integrated communications campaigns, with a strong focus on content and creative visualization, amplified through earned, owned and paid media outlets. She is known to be solution-focused, self-driven, process-oriented, and a proactive and responsible professional, with strong logical reasoning skills, media and influencer relations and a positive attitude. She strongly advocates for women in the technology and PR industry and believes that as communicators one should always be open to challenges and learn to get comfortable with being uncomfortable.

Over the last couple of years, she has won several industry awards and recognitions that includes featuring in E4M’s top 100 influential game changer 2020 list of PR & Communication professionals 2020, Agency Reporter’s 40 under 40 list, winning ET Now’s Stars of the Industry - Women Leadership Award for Media & Public Relations 2019, amongst others.

Prasidha holds a BA of Commerce (Honours), and an MBA in Marketing & Finance.

