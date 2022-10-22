e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022: Over 50 women leaders honoured

The Lifetime Achievement Awards were conferred upon Bela Rajan, Director, August One Partners LLP, and Deepa Dey, Head Communication & Sustainability, Nutrition and Special Projects, HUL

The third edition of the exchange4media PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Summit and Awards 2022, held on October 21, 2022, at the Shangri-La Eros Hotel in New Delhi, was a glittering ceremony attended by the who's who of the PR and corporate communications industry.

While the day-long Women Achievers Summit brought together women leaders, achievers and trendsetters to touch upon the opportunities and challenges in the communication industry, the awards recognised the contribution and success of women in the field of PR and corporate communications.

The honours were given away in 14 categories, including a new category - Global PR Leader of the year.

The most prestigious honours of the evening – The Lifetime Achievement Award – were conferred upon Bela Rajan, Director, August One Partners LLP, in the public relations category, and Deepa Dey, head communication and sustainability, nutrition and special projects, Hindustan Unilever, in the corp comm category.

The ‘Entrepreneur of the year’ honours were bestowed upon Anuja Choudhary, co-founder and director, WizSpk Communications and PR Pvt Ltd.; Nikky Gupta, co- founder and CEO, Teamwork Communication Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; Tarunjeet Rattan, managing partner, Nucleus PR; Pooja Pathak, founder and director, Media Mantra and Abhilasha Padhy, co-founder, 80 dB Communications.

Kathy Bloomgarden, CEO, Ruder Finn; Farzana Baduel, CEO, Curzon PR; Lisa Welsh, MD, METIA, Hill+Knowlton Strategies; Sarah Pinch, MD, Pinch Point Communications, Tatevik Simonyan, founder, Spring PR and Nvard A. Melkonyan, founder, Spring PR were awarded in the 'Global PR Leader of the year' category.

WizSpk Communications and PR Pvt Ltd, REC Limited, ON Purpose, Media Mantra, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, Bloomingdale Public Relations, Madchatter Brand Solutions, Avian Media Private Limited, Adfactors PR and PR Pundit walked away with ‘Best Organization for Women Empowerment’ trophies.

Under the category 'Communicator of the Year (Corp Comm professional)', nine thought leaders were felicitated, namely, Anu Bararia, head of marketing and corporate communications, Ayana Renewable Power; Manallii Ajmera, vice president and head of corporate communications, IndiaFirst Life; Priya Chandramohan, head vaccines and internal communication, Sanofi India Ltd; Shobha Vasudevan, head of enterprise communications and PR, Dell; Geetika Bangia, head of PR and corporate communications, Stryker India Ltd; Richa Sharma, head of corporate communications, ITC Hotels; Prasidha Menon, regional communications lead, Airbnb India, South Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, Airbnb; Khushboo Gupta, lead of PR, Kia India and Kainaz Daver, national PR manager, DeBeers Forevermark.

In the 'Mentor of the year in PR' category, honours were bestowed upon Anshu Khanna, owner, Goodword Media Services; Bhavani Giddu, CEO, Footprint Global Communications and Kiran Ray Chaudhury, co-founder and joint managing director, 80 dB Communications Pvt Ltd.

The awards in the 'Mentor of the year in Corp Comm' were given to Rachana Panda, VP and country group head of communications, PA and sustainability (South Asia), Bayer; Madhu Chhibber, head of corporate communications, HDFC Bank; Rashmi Soni, VP and head of corporate communications, VISTARA - TATA SIA Airlines Limited; Varsha Chainani, head of corporate communications, Adani Group; Ruchika Batra, vice president of marketing and communications, Ericsson; Gunjan Batra, communications lead, Usha Interntional and Seema Ahuja, senior vice president and global head of communications and corporate brand, Biocon Group & Biocon Biologics.

Below are the lists of winners:

