Supriya Saxena quits Network18 Group as Corporate Communicator

Supriya Saxena has quit as Corporate Communicator at Network18 Media and Investments Ltd. She had a six-year-long stint at the media and entertainment group.

Saxena is a seasoned communication professional with a proven history in strategic communication, brand management, employer branding & crisis management. She has a diversified experience of working with both agencies as well as corporates. She has been part of organizations like HDFC Life, YES Bank, MSL Group, Genesis BCW and others.

Saxena’s next move remains unknown.

