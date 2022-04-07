Soch Group names Glad U Came as its PR and Communications partner

Glad U Came has bagged PR and communication mandate for Soch Group for their ventures This Or That and Not So Pink. Glad U Came will be in charge of developing and executing unique PR and Influencer Marketing campaigns across all digital platforms and touchpoints in order to reach the proper target audience as part of the mandate. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.

This Or That is an experiential online and offline platform exclusive for start-ups. Not So Pink is a workwear line designed specifically for the Indian woman.

Glad U Came will use its unique approach and specialized solutions to help Soch Group achieve its business goals in India. As a result of its ongoing efforts to create partnerships across major media platforms, Glad U Came has established itself as one of India's most reputable public relations firms. Through carefully designed PR campaigns, the agency takes pride in its solution-oriented approach and regularly delivers more than what was promised.

Commenting on this collaboration, Rohit Pugalia, Founder and Managing Director, Soch Group, shared, “We are very excited to be a part of the Glad U Came family and we look forward to creating significant impact in the market together. The agency is known for its excellent work in this field and we are ecstatic about working with them as a team .”

Talking about the brand and the collaboration with Glad U Came, Purvi Rohit Pugalia, Founder of Not So Pink, shared, “The modern Indian working woman expertly tackles the numerous problems that she is confronted with. She's daring, driven, and determined to succeed! Many people who strive to be like her find encouragement in her unyielding demeanour. As a result, a personality like hers need a workwear brand that is as expressive. I'm excited to collaborate with the agency and their youthful minds to come up with new ideas and reach out to as many ladies as possible. These are clothes that every woman should own, in my opinion."

Speaking about the association, Maddie Amrutkar, Founder of Glad U Came, said, "My team is prepared and looking forward to welcoming the Soch group aboard. Both enterprises have such unique concepts that it will be exciting to come up with ideas for brands and strategize for them. We're excited to be working with the team on some incredible projects."

