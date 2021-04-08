‘I aspire to guide budding PR enthusiasts to make a difference in the comms industry’

Maddie Amrutkar, Founder and CEO, Glad U Came, talks about getting featured in ‘e4m PR & Corporate Communications 40 under 40’ list, prevailing PR market, entrepreneurship and more

Introduced a unique ‘Pay-by-Results’ (PBR) service in India amidst the pandemic for any business, irrespective of brand category, size or industry, Maddie Amrutkar, Founder and CEO at Glad U Came is a new-age entrepreneur. One of the 40 achievers to feature in the second ‘e4m PR & Corporate Communications 40 under 40’ list, Maddie is a young and agile PR strategist who has always been passionate about ideas, working on various brands and exploring growth opportunities.

In a chit chat with exchange4media, Maddie Amrutkar opens up about his feelings on being in the elite 40 under 40 list, the prevailing PR market, changes due to pandemic, future plans and more.

Edited Excerpts:-

How do you feel being a part of the elite list?

Being a part of e4m PR and Corp Comm 40 under 40 list has not just made me feel overwhelmed but also urged me to innovate and thrive in the market. Being amongst other entrepreneurs and PR strategists within the list inspires me to do more for our clients as well as other PR aspirants.

What are the key skills required in the prevailing market?

If you feel that the PR industry is all about glamour and good communication skills, then you are mistaken. There is much more to PR than these two requisites. It constantly demands hard work, innovative thought process, convincing ability, in-depth knowledge, creativity, strategic communication, ability to analyze, and awareness.

What are the qualities that a leader should possess?

I believe a good leader must possess qualities like Integrity, an Ability to delegate, Communication, Self-awareness, Open to Ideas, Gratitude, Learning agility, Influence, Empathy, and be a good listener.

What trends have you witnessed in the past 10 months in the PR and corp comm domain?

PR and Corp business has undergone a number of transformations over the last 10 months. From just being a print media and coverage-led portfolio, to the rise of digital media and impactful storytelling, to detailed analysis and reporting, there is a lot that this community has witnessed. One of the major trends we have witnessed is digital disruption that has changed the way we communicate with audiences.

How technologically ready and skilled are the PR and Corp Comm professionals to move to the next level of digitization?

Digital transformation is not just about disruption or technology. It is about value, people, optimization and the capability to rapidly adapt when such is needed through an intelligent use of technologies and information. The PR industry has already made its place digitally; the rise of social media marketing, Influencer Marketing, Digital Marketing has been a crucial channel for communicating and promoting one's brand or message.

According to you, what innovations will reshape the PR and corp comm industry?

Having a strategic communication approach with the help of traditional media and digital media will help reshaping the PR and Corp Comm industry. Understanding the importance and drawbacks of earned media, paid media and owned media and how SEO works along with it to deliver the message to the right audience.

How will this recognition by e4m add value to your profile and the communications industry at large?

With the determination and leadership skills I possess, I believe that in my 5-year span of being an entrepreneur I have grown along with my team. I started my own agency with the vision to build long-term relationships, facilitate planning and strategize new innovative ways of building strong communication. Initially, my goal was to be the first choice of brands but now, I aspire to guide budding PR enthusiasts to make a difference in the communication industry. Today, I feel that the fortunate recognition by e4m will not only add value to me and my team but will open doors to many aspirants.

What are your future plans?

Future plans are to expand internationally in countries like London, US & Australia.

